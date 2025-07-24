LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > A Decade Of Devotion: Nitesh Tiwari's Meticulous 10 Years Journey To Craft 'Ramayana'

A Decade Of Devotion: Nitesh Tiwari’s Meticulous 10 Years Journey To Craft ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is the result of a decade-long pre-production journey focused on authenticity. With deep research into Vashisht Yoga Shastras and guidance from Pandits, the film promises a faithful, epic retelling rooted in spiritual and scriptural depth.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 09:43:02 IST

The Upcoming film of director Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the evergreen Ramayana is making waves, both on account of its grandeur and cast of stars, but also due to the intense devotion that goes into creating it. 

As revealed by the film social media this film took 10 years pre-production phase by Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra spent ten complete years crafting the script, trawling through the arduous research phase that plunges deeply into ancient texts and mystical legend. 

This is not just moviemaking; this is a painstakingly constructed homage to an old favorite on a base of academic commitment and respect. The extended incubation time highlights the commitment to realism and the need to offer the much-loved epic to unprecedented depth and respect.

Rooted in Scripture: Ramayana’s Depth Through Vashisht Yoga Shastr

The foundation of Nitesh Tiwari’s decade-long commitment is his sheer devotion to scriptural authenticity. He and his team supposedly underwent in-depth study of the Vashisht Yoga Shastras, a revered collection of ancient yogic and metaphysical scriptures. 

This was no cursory overview but an intensive dive into the philosophical and spiritual underpinnings of Hindu contemplation with the aim of infusing the narrative with genuine discernment and wisdom. 

The intention was to make sure that the character motivations, moral arc of the story, and thematic resonance were securely grounded in the classical conception of the Ramayana. This strict scholarly integrity distinguishes the project, with dedication to a form as engaging for the intellect as it is beautiful.

Consulting Custodians of Knowledge: Insights from Pandits

Apart from textual studies, Tiwari even consulted Pandits and spiritual thinkers. This personal interaction with custodians of ancient heritage was necessary when deciphering the very dense subtleties of the Ramayana.

It initiated profound insight into character portrayals, rituals and customs, and the deeply hidden meaning buried in the epic. The aim of this joint effort was to make the film understandable and intelligible to a global audience and accessible and applicable to an audience that sees the Ramayana as a religious text. 

Tiwari wishes to provide a comprehensive cinematic experience that remains faithful to the essence of the original epic by combining scholarly research with guidance from spiritual gurus.

