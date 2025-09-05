Aahana Kumra excited about 'Rise and Fall'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Aahana S Kumra will be seen participating in reality show ‘Rise and Fall’.

On what made her say yes to the show, the ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ star in a press note said, “When they (makers) called me for Rise and Fall, I was intrigued. I got a call from my friend who’s also the casting director and he asked me to meet the team. I met them and it was pretty amazing because it’s the first time that they’re doing this show in India, and it coincides with my first time doing any reality format.”

The captive format of the show excites Aahana but also makes her nervous at the same time.

“It is very challenging because I’m somebody who’s so addicted to talking to friends and family and being at home, connected with everybody. So just being completely disconnected from everyone sounds very challenging. I would like to see how persistent I can be, and this is the reason why I wanted to do the show,” she added.

Rise and Fall will have 15 contestants locked in, including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz patel, Aditya Narayan and Aarush Bhola.

Speaking about joining the show, Aditya Narayan said, “I’ve spent my life entertaining people on screen and on stage — but Rise & Fall is a completely different ballgame. Here, there are no scripts, no rehearsals, just raw reality. Stepping into this world of luxury in a suit feels great, but I know tables can turn any second. I’m here to enjoy, compete, and maybe surprise a few people along the way.”

The show starts streaming from September 6 on Amazon MX Player, and is hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover. (ANI)

