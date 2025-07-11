Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama

Debutant Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is now in theatres, released on July 11, 2025, a romantic drama directed by Santosh Singh, adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story ‘The Eyes Have It.’

Promising Debut For Shanaya Kapoor And Massey’s Soulful Performance

Shanaya Kapoor made an impressive entry into Bollywood with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, released on July 11, 2025. While everyone was being doubtful about her debut, she has outshone and delivered an impressive performance playing Saba Shergill, an aspiring actress.

But the storyline and unstable plot has somehow affected Shanaya’s character, making fans have a mixed reaction to her delivery.

Vikrant Massey, portraying Zahan, a blind musician, once again proves his versatility in this romantic drama. Critics have lauded his heartfelt performance, describing it as a “powerhouse of talent”.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Visually Stunning But Uneven Narrative

Directed by Santosh Singh and inspired by Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a treat to the eyes, with stunning cinematography and the soulful music of the film by Vishal Mishra justifies its romantic setting.

Reviews, however, point out a poor script and weak execution as major failing points.

The film follows Saba (Shanaya Kapoor), a theatre artist, and Zahan (Vikrant Massey), a blind musician, who meet during a train journey through the Himalayas. The audience felt a little disconnected because of the pacing issue and lack of emotional substance at time,

Critics describe it as “almost touching” but “completely lost” at times, unable to fully capitalize on its promising premise.

Mixed Reception and Box Office Battle

The film has received mixed reviews, with both the performance and the storytelling being under the radar of critics and the viewers.

X user @Suryakant Dholakhand praised the movie and called it a “decent affair” and rated it a 3 out of 5

#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a fresh warmth of love which is visually beautiful. Cinematography is the USP of the film. #VikrantMassey have done a great job as always. The Debutant About #ShanayaKapoor, According to her first film she does well. A lot to learn and i believe she will improve. Honestly, Great.

The storyline is okayish, not the bad and nor the extraordinary. You can give it a watch.

While some call it “deeply moving” with stunning visuals, others find it “blind to its absurdities,” citing a lack of emotional hook. Even though the plot was appealing, the sluggish storyline is a threat to the movie’s success.

Released alongside Maalik and Hollywood’s Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan faces stiff competition at the box office.

Also Read: James Gunn’s Superman In India, Generating Buzz On Theatres, Netizens Call It ‘Worth Every Penny’