Home > Entertainment > James Gunn’s Superman In India, Generating Buzz On Theatres, Netizens Call It ‘Worth Every Penny’

James Gunn’s Superman In India, Generating Buzz On Theatres, Netizens Call It ‘Worth Every Penny’

James Gunn’s Superman, released in Indian theatres on July 11, marks the beginning of the new DC Universe with a refreshing and emotionally rich take on the iconic superhero. With stellar performances, striking visuals, and a heartfelt narrative, the film is earning widespread praise and strong box office buzz.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 12:55:38 IST

James Gunn’s much anticipated film ‘Superman’ is finally released in the Indian Theatres today, July 11. The films has generated a significant buzz even before its official release. The film is the initiation of a whole DC universe as it is the first film in the DCU’s ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’. Within few hours of its release, reactions and reviews began flooding the social media platforms, particularly X. Both viewers and critics have showered the film with appreciation for its strong emotional impact, surreal cinematic quality and the films’ overall direction that did full justice Superman’s longstanding legacy. 

Superman: A Heartfelt Superhero 

The film marks the debut of Director James Gunn’s DC universe, this film is celebrated by comedy lovers and general audience alike, who are left awestruck with the films’ success of reviving the essence of the character while introducing fresh and new narrative layers. The movie has captured the hearts of the audience for its life-likeness. 

Superman: The Stellar Cast, Story and CGI

Superman by James Gunn is the latest Superman film and the first film in DC Universe offers a refreshing reimagination of our iconic Superman. The film features David Corenswet as the younger version of Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film instead of focusing on the traditional retelling of the Superman, focuses on the new perspectives about the life of superhero, the emotional struggle.


With the film just released in India and its early release in Hollywood, Superman is expected to continue winning hearts and smash box office records. The DC Universe will also be awaited. 

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday First Look LEAKED: Four Major Heroes Spotted Together in Epic Marvel Set Photo!

