James Gunn’s Superman In India, Generating Buzz On Theatres, Netizens Call It ‘Worth Every Penny’

James Gunn’s much anticipated film ‘Superman’ is finally released in the Indian Theatres today, July 11. The films has generated a significant buzz even before its official release. The film is the initiation of a whole DC universe as it is the first film in the DCU’s ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’. Within few hours of its release, reactions and reviews began flooding the social media platforms, particularly X. Both viewers and critics have showered the film with appreciation for its strong emotional impact, surreal cinematic quality and the films’ overall direction that did full justice Superman’s longstanding legacy.

Superman — 4/5 ⭐ The name says it all: Hope & Humanity ♥️ The most accurate Superman ever ✅💯 Non-stop action & more Superman on screen — exactly what we want! The Jarhanpur kids with the Superman flag? 🥹🔥 That scene alone = worth every penny 👏 Thanks @JamesGunn #Superman pic.twitter.com/7d55F0RCuc — ᴊᴀɪ (@Aarzival) July 11, 2025

I had a lot to say about SUPERMAN, James Gunn’s vibrant and very entertaining take on the character, and a great start to this new and revamped DC Universe. #Superman My review ➡️ https://t.co/XxYf5h8M8F pic.twitter.com/iZ2N3pMr1b — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) July 11, 2025

Superman: A Heartfelt Superhero

The film marks the debut of Director James Gunn’s DC universe, this film is celebrated by comedy lovers and general audience alike, who are left awestruck with the films’ success of reviving the essence of the character while introducing fresh and new narrative layers. The movie has captured the hearts of the audience for its life-likeness.

‘SUPERMAN’ brings new life into the iconic superhero by grounding him in gritty realism, but in heartfelt sincerity. This is not a #Superman viewers have seen in previous films, but it captures the character’s true essence with sincerity. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ .@WarnerBrosIndia pic.twitter.com/de2XnDfAPN — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) July 10, 2025

Superman: The Stellar Cast, Story and CGI

Superman by James Gunn is the latest Superman film and the first film in DC Universe offers a refreshing reimagination of our iconic Superman. The film features David Corenswet as the younger version of Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film instead of focusing on the traditional retelling of the Superman, focuses on the new perspectives about the life of superhero, the emotional struggle.

#SupermanReview – 4*/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Superman is simple in terms of story, extraordinary in terms of graphics Vfx & action, mindblowing in terms of execution and presentation, Overall terrific as a #SupermanMovie film, both #JamesGunn & #DavidCorenswet deserves LOVE & RESPECT… pic.twitter.com/Rl0YB0Ir5J — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 11, 2025

#Superman is a GOOD superhero film in cinemas after a long time. Is it the beginning of DC era? Or too early to say that? Ample of entertainment. Action scenes that are to be watched on biggest screen possible. #DavidCorenswet radiates charm from every inch of him and… pic.twitter.com/AGUHIGZNtN — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 11, 2025



With the film just released in India and its early release in Hollywood, Superman is expected to continue winning hearts and smash box office records. The DC Universe will also be awaited.

