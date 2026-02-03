LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai': Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar's Revenge Teaser to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time

Aditya Dhar has officially kicked off the buzz with the release of a striking new poster, featuring the bold tagline, ‘The Revenge’. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film promises an intense revenge-driven narrative.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 3, 2026 10:13:30 IST

Aditya Dhar has officially kicked off the buzz with the release of a striking new poster, featuring the bold tagline, ‘The Revenge’. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film promises an intense revenge-driven narrative. Adding to the excitement, the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2  teaser is set to be unveiled today at a specific time, sending fans into a frenzy once again after the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. 

Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to unveil the poster of Dhurandhar 2, accompanying it with the powerful caption, ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’. The post instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking widespread excitement and speculation about the film’s next chapter in the blockbuster spy franchise, while further building anticipation for the upcoming teaser reveal later today.



Dhurandhar 2 Teaser 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser is scheduled to release today, February 3, 2026, at 12:12 pm. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the teaser is expected to offer a gripping glimpse into the film’s intensity and revenge-driven narrative. With its promise of intense action, blood-soaked sequences, and a fierce avatar of Ranveer Singh, anticipation among fans is running high as audiences eagerly await the explosive first look. 

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on 19th March 2026. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s movie is releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

The story is set to revolve around Ranveer Singh being an undercover agent who has managed to successfully penetrate Pakistan’s criminal underworld.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more in prominent roles. 

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 10:08 AM IST
