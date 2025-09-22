LIVE TV
Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumored Girlfriend? A Kashmiri Muslim, Fashion Entrepreneur, Name Is…

Abhishek Sharma smashed 74 off 39 to lead India to a dominant Asia Cup Super 4 win over Pakistan. The flamboyant southpaw clashed with Harris Rauf and kept India ahead in the chase. Off the field, rumors swirl about his rumored relationship with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal.

Abhishek Sharma shines against Pakistan in Asia Cup; rumors of dating Laila Faisal spark fan frenzy and social media buzz. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 22, 2025 13:11:26 IST

Abhishek Sharma And Laila Faisal: Abhishek Sharma thrashed Pakistani bowlers on Sunday in the Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, giving India a thumping win. The flamboyant Indian southpaw scored 74 runs off 39 balls and led the team to chase 172 runs. Sharma hit ix fours and five sixes and was involved in heated exchanges with Pakistani fast bowler Harris Rauf. 

Sharma made his intentions clear from the word go. He started the innings with a six, hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bouncer over fine leg. He took on Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, and other bowlers throughout the innings, keeping India ahead in the chase.

Abhishek Sharma Girlfriend 

“I knew I had to set the momentum early, and hitting that first ball for six really gave me the confidence,” Sharma said, reflecting on his innings.  

Abhishek Sharma, besides being a fearless cricketer, is known for his looks and is ruling the hearts of hundreds of women. His personal life has attracted attention from social media and mainstream media alike. According to reports, he is currently single. In the past, it was reported that he was in a relationship with actress Mahira Sharma.

New rumors suggest that the opener is dating Laila Faisal, though the reports are unconfirmed. 

Who is Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend?  

Laila Hamid Faisal was brought up in Delhi. Reports mention that she belongs to a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family. 

According to reports, she completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. After that, she studied psychology at King’s College London. Laila further studied fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London.  

She held leadership roles in her college’s fashion society and interned at global fashion events such as Malan Breton and Rocky Star, according to Star Sun Folded.

Upon returning to India, she served as Chief Operating Officer of her father’s company, Sound of Music Luxury, before launching her own luxury label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, in 2022 alongside her mother.  

Are Laila Faisal And Abhishek Sharma In a Relationship?

Speculation linking Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal began in early 2025 after the two were spotted at public events and shared posts on Instagram. 

The rumors intensified when Laila reposted Abhishek’s 135-run knock against England with the caption “Proud,” sparking widespread discussion online.  

Neither Sharma nor Laila has officially confirmed their relationship, but social media activity – such as mutual follows and Laila making her Instagram private – has fueled curiosity and speculation among fans.  

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma girlfriendCricket newsLaila Faisal

QUICK LINKS