Abhishek Sharma Drops Four-Word Explosive Dig After Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf In India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Abhishek Sharma took a dig at Pakistan after India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in just eight days in the ongoing Asia Cup. Sharma’s explosive innings powered India to a six-wicket Super Four victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, chasing 172 in 18.5 overs.

Sharma smashed a 74 off 39 balls, anchoring a 105-run opening stand with close friend and fellow opener Shubman Gill, who contributed 47 off 28 deliveries.

Heated Exchanges During The Match And Off The Field

Speaking about the partnership, Sharma shared action shots from the match with a simple caption, “You talk, we win.” The post quickly went viral.

The match was charged from the outset, with tempers flaring at key moments. Gill and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi exchanged intense glances after boundaries were hit over the field. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan’s Haris Rauf engaged in fiery on-field exchanges, prompting umpires to intervene and calm the situation.

“Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all,” Sharma said after being named player of the match. “That’s why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team.”

Abhishek Sharma, Shubhman Gill Seal the Win

Despite India losing Gill to Faheem Ashraf and Sharma himself to Abrar Ahmed after his whirlwind innings, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 guided India to victory. While India’s fielding had lapses, dropping four catches that allowed Pakistan to reach 171/5, the team’s overall performance proved decisive. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with 58 runs.

The win gives India a significant psychological advantage, having defeated Pakistan twice in the ongoing Asia Cup. With political tensions still simmering, these matches draw attention beyond cricket.

