LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai, who had 172 to chase with seven balls left. Abhishek Sharma made the opening 100 with a smouldering 74 of 39 with a helping hand of Shubman Gill with 47 in the record opening.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 22, 2025 01:01:37 IST

India edged past Pakistan by six wickets in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 in the Dubai International Stadium, with an explosive performance of Abhishek Sharma. 172 was being pursued, and by Indians his two began with Shubman Gill, who scored 47 out of 28 balls, they posted a hundred runs in 8.4 overs. Sharma then tore through 74 of 39 ball containing in six fours and five sixes establishing the chase. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten with 30 out of 19 to finish the win with 7 left balls. 

India vs Pakistan Match Highlights 

Previously, Pakistan got a good innings by Sahibzada Farhan who made 58 out of 45 balls. He erected a second wicket all time high partnership of 72 with Saim Ayub when Pakistan were at 91/1. However, when their main batsmen dropped, they were unable to gather momentum. Shivam Dube got 2 wickets on the bowling front of India and Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandaya also contributed significantly. Outside of the scores, there was tension in the game. Exchanges were verbally heated, when Abhishek struck boundaries off Shaheen Afridi, and then, after exchanging words with Haris Rauf, he was supported by Shubman Gill. The fielders and umpires came in to cool the situation. In addition, there was no handshake between India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, one of the extensions of the earlier controversy, at the toss, too. 



Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points table

This victory saw India lead in the Super Four table. In the case of Pakistan, their next game against Sri Lanka is now becoming a must win virtual knock out to remain in the fray. It is apparent that the tide is in favor of India. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Month due to his decisive innings.

Also Read: A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 Super FourAsia Cup 2025 Super Four Points tableIndia vs Pakistan MatchIndia vs Pakistan Match Highlightssuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!
Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates World Car Free Day in partnership with Department of Tourism
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!

LATEST NEWS

GST reform benefits the poor: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Congress, says party only spreads "negativity and baseless criticism"
India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' to carry essence of Meghalaya to Asian Project Market at Busan International Film Festival 2025
India's flex space market sees 72% uptake by global firms, emerges as one of most mature ecosystems: Report
"PM Modi delivered what Congress only talked about": Piyush Goyal hits back at Jairam Ramesh over next gen GST remarks
More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

QUICK LINKS