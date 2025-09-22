Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets

India edged past Pakistan by six wickets in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 in the Dubai International Stadium, with an explosive performance of Abhishek Sharma. 172 was being pursued, and by Indians his two began with Shubman Gill, who scored 47 out of 28 balls, they posted a hundred runs in 8.4 overs. Sharma then tore through 74 of 39 ball containing in six fours and five sixes establishing the chase. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten with 30 out of 19 to finish the win with 7 left balls.

India vs Pakistan Match Highlights

Previously, Pakistan got a good innings by Sahibzada Farhan who made 58 out of 45 balls. He erected a second wicket all time high partnership of 72 with Saim Ayub when Pakistan were at 91/1. However, when their main batsmen dropped, they were unable to gather momentum. Shivam Dube got 2 wickets on the bowling front of India and Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandaya also contributed significantly. Outside of the scores, there was tension in the game. Exchanges were verbally heated, when Abhishek struck boundaries off Shaheen Afridi, and then, after exchanging words with Haris Rauf, he was supported by Shubman Gill. The fielders and umpires came in to cool the situation. In addition, there was no handshake between India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, one of the extensions of the earlier controversy, at the toss, too.

India cruise to a handsome victory! ✌️ Abhishek & Shubman batted like men on a mission, killing the chase in the powerplay.

With cameos through the batting order, 🇮🇳 hunted down the target with relative ease. ✅







Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points table

This victory saw India lead in the Super Four table. In the case of Pakistan, their next game against Sri Lanka is now becoming a must win virtual knock out to remain in the fray. It is apparent that the tide is in favor of India. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Month due to his decisive innings.

