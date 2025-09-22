A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma made history in the Asia Cup Super Four game against Pakistan in their opening partnership against the Pakistani team in T20 International history, a partnership of 105.

What Is This New Record Of Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma?

This is a record that exceeded the past record of 77 runs set in the year 2012 by Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane. Gill hit 47 out of 28 balls with eight fours at an average strike rate of approximately 167.86. Abhishek Sharma was more outbursting, 57 off 31 balls with a strike of almost 183.87. The partnership was terminated in the 10th over when Gill was clean bowled by Faheem Ashraf. In the previous round, Pakistan had given a target of 172 which India was pursuing and they had scored 171/5 in their 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan made the highest score of 58 and Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha made useful contributions. Shivam Dube made two wickets on the Indian side of the bowling, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya contributed with crucial scalps.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Gill was taken off to see his physio briefly, and thereafter he lost some rhythm. But the association had already sown strong roots at that point. This opening stand of India was explosive, and it had provided them with an excellent base in the chase. Overall, this record was not only breaking a ten year record but it also indicated the superiority of India in the game against Pakistan. The initial salvo relieved the mid line and turned the tide squarely in favor of India.

