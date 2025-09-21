LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

During the fifth over of the chase, Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf engaged in a strong verbal exchange in the Asia cup 2025 Super Four. The incident led to a heckling when Sharma broke a boundary and Rauf punctuated by pointing him out.

(Image Credit: SonyLiv)
(Image Credit: SonyLiv)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 21, 2025 23:51:04 IST

The incident of heightened tension occurred during Super Four match of the Asia cup 2025 in which India and Pakistan are engaged in a chase of the match but when opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf traded abusive language in the fifth over, the situation escalated. The fight had earlier in that over got going and escalated once Abhishek broke a boundary with the last ball. Haris Rauf answered by digitalizing his finger at Sharma. Umpire Gazi Sohel was forced to intervene and separate them. 

What Happened Between Abhishek Sharma And Haris Rauf?

Shubman Gill too entered in talking to Rauf immediately after that boundary, contributing to the drama on the field. Previous to this, Gill had another verbal duel with Shaheen Afridi that had a point gesture following the hit of a cover drive. In spite of this, Abhishek Sharma persisted in his offensive batting and at the end, scored a scorching half century in 24 balls and this gave India the 100 run mark in the course of their pursuit of 172. 



India vs Pakistan Matches Turning Into Drama

This collision contributes to an increasing amount of off Field and on field tensions between the two parties, since scandals such as the issue of the handshake. It is a matter of interest to fans and commentators to observe how the emotions will be regulated in such high stakes rivalry matches. 

Also Read: BCCI Plans To Honour Zubeen Garg With 40 Minute Tribute At World Cup Opener 2025

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaabhishek sharma vs haris raufHaris Raufhome-hero-pos-7ind vs pakIndia vs Pakistan Match

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets
A New Record For Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma, Sets New Standard Against Pakistan!
Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates World Car Free Day in partnership with Department of Tourism
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!

LATEST NEWS

India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Tiger Shroff attend screening of 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' to carry essence of Meghalaya to Asian Project Market at Busan International Film Festival 2025
India's flex space market sees 72% uptake by global firms, emerges as one of most mature ecosystems: Report
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
"PM Modi delivered what Congress only talked about": Piyush Goyal hits back at Jairam Ramesh over next gen GST remarks
More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

QUICK LINKS