WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Boundary Triggers Haris Rauf, Gets Into A Heated Argument!

The incident of heightened tension occurred during Super Four match of the Asia cup 2025 in which India and Pakistan are engaged in a chase of the match but when opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf traded abusive language in the fifth over, the situation escalated. The fight had earlier in that over got going and escalated once Abhishek broke a boundary with the last ball. Haris Rauf answered by digitalizing his finger at Sharma. Umpire Gazi Sohel was forced to intervene and separate them.

What Happened Between Abhishek Sharma And Haris Rauf?

Shubman Gill too entered in talking to Rauf immediately after that boundary, contributing to the drama on the field. Previous to this, Gill had another verbal duel with Shaheen Afridi that had a point gesture following the hit of a cover drive. In spite of this, Abhishek Sharma persisted in his offensive batting and at the end, scored a scorching half century in 24 balls and this gave India the 100 run mark in the course of their pursuit of 172.

India vs Pakistan Matches Turning Into Drama

This collision contributes to an increasing amount of off Field and on field tensions between the two parties, since scandals such as the issue of the handshake. It is a matter of interest to fans and commentators to observe how the emotions will be regulated in such high stakes rivalry matches.

