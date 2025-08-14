Actor Darshan Thogudeepa Faces Arrest Again As Supreme Court Cancels His Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court didn’t mess around on Thursday, August 14, and cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa in that jaw-dropping Renukaswamy murder case.

The message was loud and clear: nobody’s above the law, not even big-shot celebrities. The justices, namely JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, made the call after the Karnataka government challenged the High Court’s earlier decision to let Darshan out.

Verdict? Bail cancelled. Back to jail. Honestly, the Supreme Court didn’t hold back. They called the High Court’s order “perverse,” and said it looked like the judge was just going through the motions.

According to the bench, letting Darshan out could mess up the trial and put witnesses under serious pressure. Not exactly a minor concern.

The Supreme Court also took a jab at the special treatment Darshan allegedly got behind bars. Five-star amenities in lockup?

The justices said, “The second we hear that’s happening, we’re suspending the jail superintendent and everyone else involved.”

What’s next for actor Darshan?

The Bengaluru Police are set to arrest Darshan again now that the top court has shut the bail door in his face.

For those catching up, Darshan, his live-in partner, Pavithra Gowda, and a bunch of others landed in police custody back in June 2024 for the murder of Renukaswamy.

The whole mess started when Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra, allegedly sent her some nasty messages. Darshan, apparently furious, took matters into his own hands. Renukaswamy’s body was found dumped in a drain on June 8th.

While in custody, Darshan reportedly confessed to torturing Renukaswamy. The chargesheet of close to 4000 pages revealed that Darshan admitted beating him with a tree branch, kicking him all over, and even asking his fans to kidnap the guy and “teach him a lesson.”

After spending five months in jail as the main accused, Darshan got bail from the Karnataka High Court on December 13. Well, that didn’t last long.