LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, opened up about running the Miss India Universe franchise from 2010 to 2012 during Donald Trump’s ownership of the Miss Universe Organisation

Sushmita Sen met Donald Trump as she owned the Miss Universe franchise for a year
Sushmita Sen met Donald Trump as she owned the Miss Universe franchise for a year

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 14:44:15 IST

Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, recently spoke about her time running the Miss India Universe franchise from 2010 to 2012.

This was smack in the middle of Donald Trump’s ownership of the Miss Universe Organisation, a detail that, as she tells it, made things. 

When Sushmita Sen met Donald Trump

She explained, in an interview, that the offer to take over the franchise came out of nowhere. “The Miss Universe Organisation called me and asked if I wanted to take the franchise. I couldn’t believe it. It felt surreal,” she said. 

But the excitement? Yes, it faded once she saw the contract. “I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and that was owned by Donald Trump, which didn’t make it easy or fun.” 

To set the record straight, Sushmita made it clear that Trump wasn’t her direct boss. “Luckily, my actual bosses were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee for that year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump, not his employee.”

Sure, she met Trump through the franchise, but she had no interest in talking about him at length. “The point is, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

When asked if Trump left any impression on her, she didn’t mince words: “There are some people who leave an impression not always because of their achievements or power, but because of the people they are. He is not one of them.”

How did Sushmita Sen meet Donald Trump? 

In case you need a refresher: Donald Trump owned the Miss Universe Organisation from 1996 to 2015, long before he jumped into politics and eventually became President. But Sushmita’s story isn’t about him.

Back in 1994, Sushmita made history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. That win didn’t just make headlines; it put her on the map for acting and modelling gigs. She’s stayed in the limelight ever since, respected and admired across the board.

After some time away from the spotlight, Sushmita came roaring back with roles in the series Aarya and the biopic Taali, where she played activist Shreegauri Sawant. Both performances drew serious praise, cementing her status as one of the few pageant winners who made it big in showbiz.

ALSO READ: Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

Tags: donald trumpSushmita Sentrending news

RELATED News

When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Daboo Malik’s Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan’s Career?

LATEST NEWS

Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them
Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?