Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

This is August 13, which would have been the 62nd birthday of Sridevi, India’s screen icon who broke new grounds. Being born in the year 1963 in Tamil Nadu, she began her acting career at an early age (four years old) and continued to delight audiences across ages and languages.

In 1996, the much-admired actress married a producer, Boney Kapoor. They met while producing the 1987 blockbuster “Mr. India”, where her charm on set eventually sparked a connection that blossomed into their real-life love story.

This atypical pairing, as they both started in opposition to love, as at the time Boney had been married, later turned into a loving relationship.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had two daughters, Janhvi (born 1997 and Khushi (born 2000), who currently take steps to make their mark in Bollywood.

Named after films in which they appear, after the meanings of the names-Janhvi after the meaning of purity, and Khushi reflecting the rich emotional and cinematic heritage of their mother, they portray the strong emotional and cinematic legacy of their mother.

Her Family Tributes to Her

Today, Boney Kapoor gave a tear-inducing tribute where he started his beautiful memories and showed old pictures that brought tears to the eyes of the fans.





Even Khushi Kapoor shared her tribute with a heartfelt story posted by her.

Jahnvi Kapoor With Sridevi (Image Credit: Instagram)

Sridevi: A Legend During Her Life-and After

Sridevi became the first ever female superstar in Indian cinema as this lady was able to conquer Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood, and even more with nearly 300 titles around various languages.

Wonderful Revival

She reappeared after a long gap with the critically successful English Vinglish (2012), that has also became top 5 in Japan’s Grosser Indian Films, and became the sole Hindi cinema actress who received a successful comeback as a heroine after marriage.

This was followed by Mom (2017), her 300th film, where she played an influential character of a mother who wanted justice done to her daughter.

Her legacy and Aura

Priyanka Chopra lovingly recalled her as “the first female superstar” who managed to move through 50 years of cinema like a lady and become an exemplar to many actors with her words and her ability to act.

Off the screen, Sridevi was anyone but open and extroverted; she was, in fact, very introverted and shy, and it is even a wonder how the camera lights brought out such a different, very, very powerful person, almost to the extent of a complete personality change.

On the set of Mr. India, choreographer Ahmed Khan had a fond memory of Sridevi being generous, remembering that she brought ice cream for the crew during one of their tense shoots- this is when the day-to-day normal things defined her sweet demeanor and her ability to give.