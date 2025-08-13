LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

On Sridevi’s 62nd birthday, fans remember India’s first female superstar, her iconic films, loving family with Boney Kapoor, and lasting legacy that continues to inspire Janhvi, Khushi, and generations of cinema lovers.

Sridevi (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Sridevi (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 13, 2025 13:51:00 IST

This is August 13, which would have been the 62nd birthday of Sridevi, India’s screen icon who broke new grounds. Being born in the year 1963 in Tamil Nadu, she began her acting career at an early age (four years old) and continued to delight audiences across ages and languages.

In 1996, the much-admired actress married a producer, Boney Kapoor. They met while producing the 1987 blockbuster “Mr. India”, where her charm on set eventually sparked a connection that blossomed into their real-life love story.

This atypical pairing, as they both started in opposition to love, as at the time Boney had been married, later turned into a loving relationship.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had two daughters, Janhvi (born 1997 and Khushi (born 2000), who currently take steps to make their mark in Bollywood.

Named after films in which they appear, after the meanings of the names-Janhvi after the meaning of purity, and Khushi reflecting the rich emotional and cinematic heritage of their mother, they portray the strong emotional and cinematic legacy of their mother.

Her Family Tributes to Her

Today, Boney Kapoor gave a tear-inducing tribute where he started his beautiful memories and showed old pictures that brought tears to the eyes of the fans.



Even Khushi Kapoor shared her tribute with a heartfelt story posted by her.

Jahnvi Kapoor With Sridevi (Image Credit: Instagram)

Jahnvi Kapoor With Sridevi (Image Credit: Instagram)

Sridevi: A Legend During Her Life-and After

Sridevi became the first ever female superstar in Indian cinema as this lady was able to conquer Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood, and even more with nearly 300 titles around various languages.

Wonderful Revival
She reappeared after a long gap with the critically successful English Vinglish (2012), that has also became top 5 in Japan’s Grosser Indian Films, and became the sole Hindi cinema actress who received a successful comeback as a heroine after marriage.

This was followed by Mom (2017), her 300th film, where she played an influential character of a mother who wanted justice done to her daughter.

Her legacy and Aura

Priyanka Chopra lovingly recalled her as “the first female superstar” who managed to move through 50 years of cinema like a lady and become an exemplar to many actors with her words and her ability to act.

Off the screen, Sridevi was anyone but open and extroverted; she was, in fact, very introverted and shy, and it is even a wonder how the camera lights brought out such a different, very, very powerful person, almost to the extent of a complete personality change.

On the set of Mr. India, choreographer Ahmed Khan had a fond memory of Sridevi being generous, remembering that she brought ice cream for the crew during one of their tense shoots- this is when the day-to-day normal things defined her sweet demeanor and her ability to give.

Also Read: Sridevi’s Birthday Special: Top 7 Films To Celebrate The Queen Of Bollywood

RELATED News

When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His ‘First Teachers’ As War 2 Gear Up To Clash With Coolie
Daboo Malik’s Confession! Did He Sideline Son Amaal Malik For Armaan’s Career?

LATEST NEWS

Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy
Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy
Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy
Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood’s Eternal Queen and Her Timeless Legacy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?