LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 19:23:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Veteran actor Mohanlal has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which made the announcement, said Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” Information and Ministry said in a post on X.

Having started his film journey at an early age, Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal was previously honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Nanda Kishore’s ‘Vrusshabha’. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Dadasaheb Phalke Awardentertainment newsindiamohanlal

RELATED News

Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg’s Forced Participation In North East India Festival
Malayalam Actor Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023
Assam declares three-day state mourning in honour of Zubeen Garg, CM to receive late singer's mortal remains
Nagarjuna announces re-release date of his 1989 film 'Siva' on father's 101st birth anniversary
Are Saiyaara Couple Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Secretly Dating Off-Screen, Is This Why They Have Not Gone Public?

LATEST NEWS

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field; Wellalage named in Sri Lanka's final XI
Government Of India Responds To The Restrictions On US H1B Visa, Check Here
Rail Neer gets cheaper: Railways cuts prices by Rs 1 after GST reduction
India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation
From Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Use These Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Have Dinner With Any Sports Star
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

QUICK LINKS