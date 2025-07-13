LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor-Turned-Politician, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Frustration Over Lack Of Respect, Talks About ‘Struggle’ As An MP

Actor-Turned-Politician, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Frustration Over Lack Of Respect, Talks About ‘Struggle’ As An MP

Kangana Ranaut has criticised the limited budgets and unclear roles of parliamentarians, which hinder their effectiveness. In a Times Now interview, she highlighted MPs' struggles, feeling "redundant" and disrespected compared to panchayats and MLAs with larger budgets.

Kangana Ranaut- Member of the Lok Sabha

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 21:54:13 IST

Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, has started a commotion about parliamentarians’ plight.

During a recent interview, Ranaut criticized the disrespect and money spent on MPs, that even panchayats at the grassroot level and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) have larger budgets and sway in their assemblies.

Limited Budgets Hinder MPs’ Effectiveness

Ranaut claimed that MPs operate with significantly smaller budgets than panchayats and MLAs, which restricts their ability to undertake meaningful projects.

In a chat with Times Now, she shared the insights of the struggles faced by the MPs, stating “A lot of MPs end up feeling very frustrated, and we talk to each other. It’s not like others have some privileges; you just struggle with a lot. You are the connecting link between the state and the Centre. So, you are basically nowhere. We are like twilight.” 

She pointed out that the budget shortfall makes MPs “floundering” and are unable to satisfy the aspirations of the voters. The sort of imbalance she contended compromises parliamentarians’ credibility, who are typically expected to accomplish a broad agenda with limited resources.

Lack of Defined Roles Creates Frustration

Further Ranaut questioned the ambiguity surrounding MPs’ roles and said that they were “redundant” with unclear powers and roles.

Ranaut referenced the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) as a system that was instituted in order to address the frustration but expressed that it doesn’t actually empower MPs sufficiently. She also spoke about tensions among MLAs, which she referred to as “territorial,” further upsetting coordination.

Kangana Ranaut Calls for Greater Respect and Clarity

Ranaut’s remarks underscore a broader sentiment among some MPs who feel undervalued in the political hierarchy. She emphasized that MPs often wait in queues outside ministers’ offices, underscoring a lack of respect and influence. 

Her comments and critique have sparked calls for reevaluating the roles, budgets, and authority of MPs to better align with their responsibilities.

Tags: BollywoodKangana RanautMPpolitics

