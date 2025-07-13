LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao

Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao

SS Rajamouli was seen pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie during a funeral for actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. The viral video sparked debate, with many supporting Rajamouli's need for privacy and respect.

SS Rajamouli pushes fan attempting selfie while leaving Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral; moment caught on camera sparks online debate about privacy, grief, and celebrity boundaries.
SS Rajamouli Pushes Fan Attempting Selfie at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Funeral; Moment Sparks Online Debate

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 20:24:09 IST

Film legend S.S. Rajamouli was spotted on a fan pushing aside a fan who was attempting to take a selfie with him in a sudden flash that nastily highlighted the thin line between fame and infamy. This happened when Rajamouli was paying his final respects to the late Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao as he was leaving his house. On Sunday, 13 July 2025, Kota Srinivasa Rao, in South Indian cinema the one who was well known for his exceptional flexibility, died. He was eighty-three. Many people from the film and political industries, as well as his followers, attended the solemn service at his Hyderabad home. Rajamouli, who could be seen visibly moved and flanked by his wife, was walking towards his vehicle when the fan is alleged to have invaded his space and brought on the spontaneous outburst. The viral video on social media has initiated debate on fan behavior during touchy moments.

The Moment of Frustration

As S.S. Rajamouli emerged from the house of Kota Srinivasa Rao, the emotional weight of the moment was quite clear on his face. The atmosphere was somber and sad, as many were saying goodbye to a favorite actor. In the extremely sensitive background, a fan is reported to have attempted to take a selfie with the director, unaware of the seriousness of the moment. The video captures the fan stepping into Rajamouli’s line of travel, apparently attempting to stand close enough for a picture. Rajamouli, in a flash of apparent frustration and possibly seeking privacy in a moment of personal grief, waved and shoved the person away. His reaction, although perhaps startling to others, was a manifestation of the intense need for respect of personal space, particularly in moments of loss and emotional exposure.



Online Reactions and Respect for Grief

The video of the fight scene within minutes went viral and unleashed a storm of reactions on the social web. Although some of them disparaged Rajamouli’s first physical response, in general, the overall mood among netizens as well as industry watchers was one of sympathy for and support of the director. Some criticized the fan’s insensitivity, noting that a funeral or bereavement is not a suitable place where selfies or autographs should be requested. There were Comments galore deploring the callousness of a certain set of people who value a celebrity experience above the dignity of a solemn moment. This event was a rough reminder that public figures have their right to privacy too and should be permitted to grieve in peace without the added burden of relentless public scrutiny and an instinct for interaction.

Also Read: Here’s How To Stream Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans – Aadhi Pinisetty’s Political Drama Ready for Digital Battle

Tags: Kota Srinivasa Rao funeralSS RajamouliSS Rajamouli latest update

More News

Dhruv Jurel Deserves A Share Of Match Fees From Rishabh Pant For Wicketkeeping, Says Dinesh Karthik
Who Is Sneha Debnath? All You Need To Know About The 19-Year-Old Missing Girl From New Delhi
Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Bill’ Is Shaping the 2026 House Midterm Battle
Flashback To 2002 NatWest Win: Mohammad Kaif Praises Shubman Gill’s Aggressive Approach
Elli AvRam Gets Brutally Trolled Over ‘Body Count’ Comments After Photo With Ashish Chanchlani Goes Viral
Is ‘The Traitors’ scripted? Know The Reality From Nikita Luther, Winner Of The Show
EU Puts US Tariff Countermeasures on Hold Until August Amid Tense Trade Talks
Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao
Financial Chaos in Pakistan Cricket Board: Audit Exposes Rs 6 Billion Irregularities, Questionable Appointments
Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico, But Who Really Pays The Price?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?