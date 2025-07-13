Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao

Film legend S.S. Rajamouli was spotted on a fan pushing aside a fan who was attempting to take a selfie with him in a sudden flash that nastily highlighted the thin line between fame and infamy. This happened when Rajamouli was paying his final respects to the late Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao as he was leaving his house. On Sunday, 13 July 2025, Kota Srinivasa Rao, in South Indian cinema the one who was well known for his exceptional flexibility, died. He was eighty-three. Many people from the film and political industries, as well as his followers, attended the solemn service at his Hyderabad home. Rajamouli, who could be seen visibly moved and flanked by his wife, was walking towards his vehicle when the fan is alleged to have invaded his space and brought on the spontaneous outburst. The viral video on social media has initiated debate on fan behavior during touchy moments.

The Moment of Frustration

As S.S. Rajamouli emerged from the house of Kota Srinivasa Rao, the emotional weight of the moment was quite clear on his face. The atmosphere was somber and sad, as many were saying goodbye to a favorite actor. In the extremely sensitive background, a fan is reported to have attempted to take a selfie with the director, unaware of the seriousness of the moment. The video captures the fan stepping into Rajamouli’s line of travel, apparently attempting to stand close enough for a picture. Rajamouli, in a flash of apparent frustration and possibly seeking privacy in a moment of personal grief, waved and shoved the person away. His reaction, although perhaps startling to others, was a manifestation of the intense need for respect of personal space, particularly in moments of loss and emotional exposure.







Online Reactions and Respect for Grief

The video of the fight scene within minutes went viral and unleashed a storm of reactions on the social web. Although some of them disparaged Rajamouli’s first physical response, in general, the overall mood among netizens as well as industry watchers was one of sympathy for and support of the director. Some criticized the fan’s insensitivity, noting that a funeral or bereavement is not a suitable place where selfies or autographs should be requested. There were Comments galore deploring the callousness of a certain set of people who value a celebrity experience above the dignity of a solemn moment. This event was a rough reminder that public figures have their right to privacy too and should be permitted to grieve in peace without the added burden of relentless public scrutiny and an instinct for interaction.

