Here’s How To Stream Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans – Aadhi Pinisetty’s Political Drama Ready for Digital Battle

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 17:38:18 IST

Aadhi Pinisetty’s highly anticipated political series, “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans,” is on the threshold of its single online launch. Fasten your seatbelts for an exciting journey into the raucous arena of 1990s Andhra Pradesh politics. Set against the backdrop of changing allegiance, deception, and the ever-present struggle for dominance, the series holds out the promise of an intriguing story of two friends turning into cold-blooded political foes. A gritty and adult portrayal of state politics will be coming on digital platforms shortly, so hungry viewers do not have to wait long to see this high-voltage drama unfold. “Mayasabha” hopes to leave its indelible mark on the growing list of shows from the southern states becoming hits on OTT platforms through the show’s engaging narrative and a quality cast of actors.

Mayasabha’s Digital Debut

“Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” is officially all set for its grand premiere on August 7, 2025. The show will be streamed only on Sony LIV, a platform which has been constantly growing its library of regional original content. The show is a milestone for fans of political drama and especially those interested in watching stories based on actual political dynamics in the past. The program will be a multilingual programme, touching a bigger segment by going on air in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, so that it shall be seen throughout different language groups in India. The hype has been building up since its release of its thought-provoking teaser, which gave a glimpse of the high-stakes world of its protagonists and their ideologue wars.

Plot and Key Players

The core of “Mayasabha” is based on a gripping sequence of happenings of Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, portrayed by Aadhi Pinisetty, and M.S. Rami Reddy, portrayed by Chaitanya Rao. The saga follows their transformation from intimate friends to powerful political rivals. Loosely derived from the politically charged environment of united Andhra Pradesh during the mid-1990s, the series is a spin-off based on the actual political happenings of those times, and the show is sure to present a true and realistic image of the power game. The series is directed by the highly acclaimed director Deva Katta, who has dealt with political themes in his previous films with subtlety. The cast of critically acclaimed actors also includes veteran actors such as Divya Dutta playing Iravati Basu, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, trying to deliver impactful performances that will drive this multi-layered political thriller.

