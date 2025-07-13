Maalik Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Soars with 36% Jump, Dethrones 7 Bollywood Releases in Just 48 Hours

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik witnessed a solid Saturday at the Indian box office. Following a modest opening, the action-packed thriller is now showing strong upward momentum. The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, has already outperformed the total earnings of seven Bollywood releases from 2025. Here’s a look at its day 2 collection and here’s something electric about Maalik’s performance today a 36% jump in box office receipts on just its second day. It didn’t merely survive its opening weekend, it flourished. Opening amid a sea of 2025 Bollywood films, it’s already eclipsed seven big names in a mere 48 hours.

Maalik Box Office Surge: Rajkummar Rao’s Performance Sparks City-Wide Buzz

This isn’t just about star power. Viewers have been swept up by a story that grips, by Rajkummar’s textured, lived-in performance. Positive buzz is spreading organically from street chatter to social media posts fueling a steady tide of ticket sales from city to suburbs.

Trade analysts believe the secret lies in two ingredients: storytelling that lands hard and marketing that hits all the right notes. That 36% jump isn’t a fluke. It suggests Maalik isn’t a one day wonder but a film that could linger in theaters for weeks, even months.

Maalik’s Box Office Momentum Redefines Bollywood Success in 2025

What’s most striking is how quickly it has overtaken multiple competing films. That shift proves one thing: audiences are hungry for cinema that feels real, meaningful. Rajkummar’s loyal fans and new admirers are keeping this wave alive, pushing the film’s weekend take into optimistic territory.

If Maalik can keep this pace, it’s heading for a box office triumph the likes of which we haven’t seen in a while. And beyond numbers, it might reset expectations showing that when a talented actor meet