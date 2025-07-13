Legendary Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83: Tollywood Mourns A Colossal Loss

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 in the early hours of Sunday at his residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The iconic actor had been battling age-related health complications and breathed his last around 4 AM, leaving the Indian film industry and millions of fans mourning a massive loss.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was one of the most admired and versatile actors in Indian cinema, particularly in the Telugu film industry. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he acted in more than 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Known for his distinctive voice, powerful dialogue delivery, and masterful acting, Kota effortlessly played diverse roles from villains and comedians to heartfelt character parts.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, Kota initially aspired to become a doctor like his father but eventually followed his passion for acting. Before entering the film world, he worked at the State Bank and actively participated in theatre. His cinematic journey began with the 1978 Telugu film ‘Pranam Khareedu,’ and there was no turning back from there.

Rao went on to feature in numerous hits, captivating audiences with every role. His performances in films such as ‘Aa Okkati Adakku,’ ‘Aha Naa Pellanta,’ ‘Tagore,’ and ‘Leader’ showcased his range and depth as an actor. In Tamil cinema, he debuted with ‘Saami’ in 2003 and last appeared in ‘Kaththadi’ (2018). In Hindi, he started with ‘Pratighaat’ (1987) and was last seen in ‘Baaghi’ (2016). He also acted in Kannada films, with his most recent appearance being in ‘Kabzaa’ (2023).

Besides acting, Kota was a talented voice artist and even sang for a few films. His excellence earned him nine prestigious Nandi Awards, a SIIMA Award, and the Padma Shri in 2015 India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

Outside cinema, Kota served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vijayawada East in 1999 after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1990s. His political journey was marked by the same sincerity and dedication he showed on screen.

His final Telugu film was ‘Suvarna Sundari,’ and though he took on fewer roles in his later years, he continued to deliver powerful performances that resonated deeply with audiences.

The news of his passing has left the Telugu film fraternity and fans in deep sorrow. Social media is flooded with tributes from actors, directors, and fans, all remembering his iconic scenes, memorable dialogues, and unmatched talent.

Kota Srinivasa Rao’s death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He will be remembered not only for the roles he played but for the immense legacy he leaves behind a true legend whose contributions shaped generations of storytelling in Indian films.

ALSO READ: Amaal Mallik Recalls His Lover Dumping Him After Five Years Over Muslim Identity: If Your Parents Can’t Accept My Religion…