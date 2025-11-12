LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App, What’s The Case All About?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App, What’s The Case All About?

Telangana SIT interrogated actor Vijay Deverakonda about the online betting application case under celebrity endorsements. It was said that Deverakonda distinguished between the two by saying that he marketed a gaming app and not a gambling website.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 12, 2025 07:52:00 IST

On Tuesday, Vijay Deverakonda showed up at the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) office which is part of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Telangana government in Hyderabad. 

His presence was requested, as he was to give evidence concerning many illegal betting application cases that went on through the Internet. The SIT is looking into four different FIRs registered under the Telangana State Gaming, Act, 2017, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and other applicable laws, which assert that apps attracted youth and the general populous with the lure of easy money. During the interrogation, Vijay presented a contract of one of the apps, called ‘A23’, and admitted that he did endorsement work for the app. He said that he did not know the promoting might be illegal, and he claimed that his involvement was in good will. The cops are said to have interrogated him about payment, commissions, and his knowledge of the nature of the platform. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay told the investigators that he was endorsing a ‘gaming app’ rather than a ‘betting app,’ which is a difference that he continues to make.

Actors Being Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App Besides Vijay Deverakonda

The exploration of the celebrity endorsement of online betting platforms in India by the authorities denotes a more extensive suppression. Besides, the names of Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati, along with numerous social media influencers, have been mentioned as either summoned or charged in the course of the investigations due to their suspected endorsement of the said apps. The news has caused the film industry to worry about the possible legal consequences of endorsements and the confusion over the difference between online skill based gaming and illegal betting platform promotion.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 7:52 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
