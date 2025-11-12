LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Star Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Collapse, Fans Pray For His Recovery

The famous Bollywood actor Govinda faced a medical emergency when he started to feel sick, and eventually fainted, so he was taken to the hospital. The doctors have given the news that his situation is now stable, and he is being watched to recover further. He is admitted in Juhu CritiCare Hospital.

Govinda Rushed To Hospital. (Image Credit: Govinda via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 12, 2025 08:00:45 IST

Govinda was taken to the hospital soon after midnight when he became ill and fainted. Media sources report that he was placed in an ICU for monitoring and care. The most recent information indicates that his health has gotten better due to drug treatment and the doctors might be quite satisfied with his reaction to the therapy.

What Happened To Govinda?

Initially, the occurrence raised concerns for his family and friends, however, the hospital management has stated that Govinda remains in their care and they do not plan big surgery for him at the moment. He is being treated with stabilizing drugs and his vital signs and condition will be checked every 24 to 48 hours. The actor’s spouse is reportedly the source of the ‘no panic’ message for the fans who are also asked to stay tuned for the next official updates.

Latest Govinda Health Update

The incident has attracted numerous well wishers who have been continuously sending support messages, considering his busy career and public appearance. The precise reason for the fainting is still hidden, but the doctors are looking into the various possibilities and stressing the importance of rest and close monitoring. What is most vital at this point is that Govinda is in a stable condition, getting good medical care, and will probably be back to normal with the supervision that is done.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 7:35 AM IST
