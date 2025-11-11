Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared together on the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, filling the set with laughter and lively energy. The duo, who have never worked together before, engaged in nonstop banter and shared funny moments that went viral soon after the promo dropped online.

From witty remarks to playful teasing, their chemistry stood out. The teaser opened with Vicky greeting everyone politely, prompting Twinkle to joke about his formality, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two stars.

In the viral teaser, Twinkle Khanna asked Vicky Kaushal how he greets “young girls.” The actor jokingly replied that he touches their feet, sending everyone into laughter. Kriti Sanon quickly responded, warning him that such a gesture would earn him a scolding. Their quick back-and-forth had Kajol and Twinkle in splits.

The fun continued as all four tried Vicky’s famous Tauba Tauba hook step together. Later, the conversation shifted to Kriti’s personal life. When asked about her boyfriend, Kriti admitted he is not from the film industry, adding to fans’ curiosity.

Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Answer Sparks Loud Laughter

During a rapid-fire segment, Kajol asked Vicky Kaushal whether good sex is more important than good conversation. Without hesitation, the actor confidently chose “Yes” and said, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.” His cheeky answer drew loud cheers from everyone present. Kriti Sanon jokingly scolded him, making the moment even funnier.

The hosts, Kajol and Twinkle, laughed uncontrollably as the actors continued their playful teasing. The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with fans calling it one of the most entertaining promos of the season.

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal End the Episode with Fun and Friendship

The teaser ended with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon walking off together, joking about the “pitayi” they faced after all the playful banter. Their camaraderie and humor made viewers eager to watch the full episode.

Fans flooded the comments with praises for their natural chemistry and comic timing. The episode showcased both actors’ fun-loving personalities and light-hearted charm, giving audiences a break from serious interviews. The clip’s viral reach has already boosted anticipation for the full release of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will appear next in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently one of the most awaited releases of 2025. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will star opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, which is set to hit theatres later this month.

Both actors continue to take on diverse projects and remain among the most popular faces in Bollywood. Their latest show appearance has only added to their growing fanbase.

