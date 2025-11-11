LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death Georgia islamabad blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon brought laughter and charm to the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. The duo’s playful banter, witty comebacks, and light-hearted moments quickly went viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal In Reality Show
Vicky Kaushal In Reality Show

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 11, 2025 23:34:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared together on the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, filling the set with laughter and lively energy. The duo, who have never worked together before, engaged in nonstop banter and shared funny moments that went viral soon after the promo dropped online.

From witty remarks to playful teasing, their chemistry stood out. The teaser opened with Vicky greeting everyone politely, prompting Twinkle to joke about his formality, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two stars.

In the viral teaser, Twinkle Khanna asked Vicky Kaushal how he greets “young girls.” The actor jokingly replied that he touches their feet, sending everyone into laughter. Kriti Sanon quickly responded, warning him that such a gesture would earn him a scolding. Their quick back-and-forth had Kajol and Twinkle in splits.

The fun continued as all four tried Vicky’s famous Tauba Tauba hook step together. Later, the conversation shifted to Kriti’s personal life. When asked about her boyfriend, Kriti admitted he is not from the film industry, adding to fans’ curiosity.

Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Answer Sparks Loud Laughter

During a rapid-fire segment, Kajol asked Vicky Kaushal whether good sex is more important than good conversation. Without hesitation, the actor confidently chose “Yes” and said, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.” His cheeky answer drew loud cheers from everyone present. Kriti Sanon jokingly scolded him, making the moment even funnier.

The hosts, Kajol and Twinkle, laughed uncontrollably as the actors continued their playful teasing. The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with fans calling it one of the most entertaining promos of the season.

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal End the Episode with Fun and Friendship

The teaser ended with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon walking off together, joking about the “pitayi” they faced after all the playful banter. Their camaraderie and humor made viewers eager to watch the full episode.

Fans flooded the comments with praises for their natural chemistry and comic timing. The episode showcased both actors’ fun-loving personalities and light-hearted charm, giving audiences a break from serious interviews. The clip’s viral reach has already boosted anticipation for the full release of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will appear next in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently one of the most awaited releases of 2025. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will star opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, which is set to hit theatres later this month.

Both actors continue to take on diverse projects and remain among the most popular faces in Bollywood. Their latest show appearance has only added to their growing fanbase.

Must Read: Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kajoltwinkle khannaVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

LATEST NEWS

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Shocking! iPhone 17 Pro Survives 3 Days Under Mud After Typhoon In Philippines, What Exactly Happened

Shocking! Chinese Influencer Spends ₹5 Crore To Get Artificial Eight-Pack Abs, Here’s How He Pulled This Insane Transformation With Acid Shots

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Horrific Accident Caught On Video: Turkish Military Plane With 20 Onboard Spirals Out Of Control, Crashes In Georgia Near Azerbaijan Border

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show
Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show
Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show
Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

QUICK LINKS