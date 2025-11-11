Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently had a flight he won’t forget anytime soon sharing the cabin with two of Indian cricket’s greatest icons, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. The Kantara: Chapter 1 actor couldn’t resist capturing the special moment, posting cheerful selfies with both legends on social media. Within minutes, the post caught the attention of fans who began comparing his look to India’s T20 World Cup–winning coach, Rahul Dravid. Some even went a step further, teasing him about a possible biopic.

A fan on X uploaded a collage of Gulshan and Dravid with the caption, “Biopic loading @gulshandevaiah.” The actor was quick to respond, clearly amused but candid about his stance. “I’m flattered, but I don’t particularly want to do biopics. Plus, I’m almost as old as him, actually,” he replied, shutting down any speculation about a Dravid film.

One up on you @anuragkashyap72

I got a legends loaded flight today 😎 pic.twitter.com/tYzArs9wcU — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) November 7, 2025

Gulshan Devaiah On Biopic Obsession

Not everyone was ready to give up the idea so easily. One fan playfully suggested, “Maybe Shubman Gill biopic then!” But Gulshan wasn’t convinced about that either. Sharing his honest thoughts on the trend of making biographical films, he wrote, “What is this obsession with bio pics? Why does everyone need a bio pic? What if a really great player has had a boring life with no real struggles, trials, or tribulations… that player isn’t worth admiring?”

His comments sparked a lively conversation online. One follower quipped, “Sir flashback se start karlena,” while another joked, “If you already look as old as him, might as well start portraying yourself as a World Cup–winning coach too.” Others chimed in to compliment his youthful appearance, with a fan writing, “You look young for your age, really. I thought you were in your 30s.”

On November 8, Gulshan shared the photos on Instagram, calling it a “legends-loaded flight.” In the first selfie, he can be seen grinning with Sunil Gavaskar, who sported black sunglasses and his trademark calm expression. In the next picture, Gulshan poses with Rahul Dravid, both smiling warmly at the camera.

Captioning the post with a friendly dig at director Anurag Kashyap, he wrote, “One up on you @anuragkashyap10. I got a legends-loaded flight today.”

