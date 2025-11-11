LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently had a flight he won’t forget anytime soon sharing the cabin with two of Indian cricket’s greatest icons, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. The Kantara: Chapter 1 actor couldn’t resist capturing the special moment, posting cheerful selfies with both legends on social media. Within minutes, the post caught the attention of fans who began comparing his look to India’s T20 World Cup–winning coach, Rahul Dravid.

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, 'I’m Almost...' (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, 'I’m Almost...' (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 15:53:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently had a flight he won’t forget anytime soon sharing the cabin with two of Indian cricket’s greatest icons, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. The Kantara: Chapter 1 actor couldn’t resist capturing the special moment, posting cheerful selfies with both legends on social media. Within minutes, the post caught the attention of fans who began comparing his look to India’s T20 World Cup–winning coach, Rahul Dravid. Some even went a step further, teasing him about a possible biopic.

A fan on X uploaded a collage of Gulshan and Dravid with the caption, “Biopic loading @gulshandevaiah.” The actor was quick to respond, clearly amused but candid about his stance. “I’m flattered, but I don’t particularly want to do biopics. Plus, I’m almost as old as him, actually,” he replied, shutting down any speculation about a Dravid film.

Gulshan Devaiah On Biopic Obsession

Not everyone was ready to give up the idea so easily. One fan playfully suggested, “Maybe Shubman Gill biopic then!” But Gulshan wasn’t convinced about that either. Sharing his honest thoughts on the trend of making biographical films, he wrote, “What is this obsession with bio pics? Why does everyone need a bio pic? What if a really great player has had a boring life with no real struggles, trials, or tribulations… that player isn’t worth admiring?”

His comments sparked a lively conversation online. One follower quipped, “Sir flashback se start karlena,” while another joked, “If you already look as old as him, might as well start portraying yourself as a World Cup–winning coach too.” Others chimed in to compliment his youthful appearance, with a fan writing, “You look young for your age, really. I thought you were in your 30s.”

On November 8, Gulshan shared the photos on Instagram, calling it a “legends-loaded flight.” In the first selfie, he can be seen grinning with Sunil Gavaskar, who sported black sunglasses and his trademark calm expression. In the next picture, Gulshan poses with Rahul Dravid, both smiling warmly at the camera.

Captioning the post with a friendly dig at director Anurag Kashyap, he wrote, “One up on you @anuragkashyap10. I got a legends-loaded flight today.”

READ MORE: Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gulshan Devaiahkantara 2Rahul DravidSunil Gavaskar

RELATED News

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers, Says ‘We Advise All…’

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

Sudha Reddy Elevates Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 with Global Grace

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’
Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’
Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’
Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

QUICK LINKS