Home > Entertainment > Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Rumours have been swirling online about the death of popular actor Jackie Chan, leaving fans across the world shocked and anxious. The veteran martial arts star, known for his action-packed films and iconic stunts, has a massive global following, and such news immediately sparked widespread speculation and concern on social media. Here’s the truth behind Jackie Chan’s death.

Jackie Chan is alive. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 11, 2025 13:28:52 IST

Rumours have been swirling online about the death of popular actor Jackie Chan, leaving fans across the world shocked and anxious. The veteran martial arts star, known for his action-packed films and iconic stunts, has a massive global following, and such news immediately sparked widespread speculation and concern on social media. Here’s the truth behind Jackie Chan’s death. 

Is Jackie Chan Dead? 

The 71-year-old actor Jackie Chan is very much alive and has once again become the target of another death hoax circulating on social media. Despite the alarming rumours spreading online, there is no truth to claims of his demise. Social media went crazy after hearing the news, and fans started to verify news from reliable sources. 

How Jackie Chan Death Rumour Started? 

The recent rumours about Jackie Chan’s Death began on Facebook, where several posts claimed that the renowned actor had passed away. Even some post includes his family’s confirmation on his passing. 

A post on Facebook reads, “Sad News: Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries- family confirms heartbreaking loss amid tributes from Hollywood legends.” 

A week later, another post was shared stating, “30 minutes ago, Jackie Chan’s daughter heartbrokenly confirmed the sad news that he had died.” 

Fans’ Reaction to Jackie Chan Death Rumour

Fans are urged to verify news from reliable sources before sharing, as the legendary martial arts star continues ot engage audiences with his films and public appearances, proving that these false reports are just another episode of internet misinformation. 





One user commented on X, “Why is Facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan?” Another user commented, “Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed. He hasn’t.” 

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS