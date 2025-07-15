LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue's Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I'm A Bit Sore

Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I’m A Bit Sore

Adult content creator Lily Phillips has stunned the internet by claiming she had sex with 1,113 men in just 12 hours, breaking Bonnie Blue’s previous record of 1,057. She shared the news on Instagram, promising event footage on Fansly. Phillips called it “a dream come true.”

Lily Phillips
Lily Phillips

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:33:55 IST

Adult content creator Lily Phillips has claimed a jaw-dropping new record, stating she had sex with 1,113 men in a span of just 12 hours.

She announced her achievement in an Instagram video on June 30, describing it as something she’d been working towards for quite some time.

Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record 

“For those of you who have been following me for a while, you know I’ve been planning to break a world record,” Phillips, 23, said. “Now, I’m thrilled to share that yesterday, I did exactly that. I was with 1,113 men in 12 hours.”

If confirmed, this would surpass fellow creator Bonnie Blue’s previous claim from January, when Blue said she’d been with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Phillips noted that footage from the event will be released on her Fansly page, adding that editing will take some time. Notably, Bonnie Blue recently moved to Fansly after reportedly being banned from OnlyFans.

Lily Phillips: I did twelve hours of physical activity

In a follow-up video, Phillips described how she felt post-event. “Today, I’m actually feeling pretty good. Sure, I’m a bit sore, but honestly, I did twelve hours of physical activity, so it makes sense,” she explained.

She also addressed questions about hygiene during the event. “Some of you might be shocked, but I didn’t take any showers between partners. Not even a quick wipe-down,” Phillips revealed. “It was basically a conveyor belt.”

This isn’t her first attempt at a record like this. Back in December 2024, she had sex with 100 men in a single day and later admitted it was more challenging than she’d expected. “It’s not for the faint of heart. Honestly, it was tough,” she said in a YouTube documentary.

At that time, Phillips also shared her ambition to aim even higher. “I want to be the first person to be with 1,000 guys in one day,” she told the Daily Mail in 2024.

Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue's Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I'm A Bit Sore

Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I’m A Bit Sore
Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I’m A Bit Sore
Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I’m A Bit Sore
Adult Content Creator Lily Phillips Breaks Bonnie Blue’s Record After Sleeping With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours: I’m A Bit Sore

