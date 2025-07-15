Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin

HBO has released the first look of its highly anticipated television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’. The cable television took to its social media on July 14, to release the first look of child actor Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter.

Harry Potter TV Series First Look Out

HBO revealed the first official look from the sets of its greatly awaited TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s iconic ‘Harry Potter’ book series. The image featured the 11-year-old child actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature and iconic Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar.







J.K. Rowling’s beloved ‘Harry Potter’ has been adapted to films before, and now HBO is taking up the challenge to present the story on the small screens. The entire production of the series is expected to take at least 10 years.

HBO’s Harry Potter: Spectacular Cast

Along with the first look, HBO also released the new addition to the cast of the series. The series also features John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Previously in May, the broadcaster announced the young actors for the series. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Director Mark Mylod said in a statement that ‘the talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.’

The newly announced cast includes Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Premiere

HBO expressed that this adaptation of ‘Harry Potter’ will be ‘a faithful adaptation of the iconic books’. Since the series is meant to be televised, it will have more breathing space for exploring the avenues within the story without the restriction of time.

The series will be shot at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, the location where the eight Harry Potter movies were also shot, while the direction will be led in part by ‘Succession’ veteran Mylod.

The series is now expected to premiere on HBO in 2027, 30 years after the release of the first book.

