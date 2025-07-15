LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Entertainment > Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin

Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin

HBO has unveiled the first look of its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, introducing 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin as the new Boy Who Lived. The reboot promises a faithful, decade-long adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, with a stellar cast including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu. Set to premiere in 2027, the series will be filmed at the original Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 13:37:01 IST

HBO has released the first look of its highly anticipated television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’. The cable television took to its social media on July 14, to release the first look of child actor Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter. 

Harry Potter TV Series First Look Out

HBO revealed the first official look from the sets of its greatly awaited TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s iconic ‘Harry Potter’ book series. The image featured the 11-year-old child actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature and iconic Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar. 



J.K. Rowling’s beloved ‘Harry Potter’ has been adapted to films before, and now HBO is taking up the challenge to present the story on the small screens. The entire production of the series is expected to take at least 10 years. 

HBO’s Harry Potter: Spectacular Cast 

Along with the first look, HBO also released the new addition to the cast of the series. The series also features John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Previously in May, the broadcaster announced the young actors for the series. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Director Mark Mylod said in a statement that ‘the talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.’

The newly announced cast includes Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. 

HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Premiere

HBO expressed that this adaptation of ‘Harry Potter’ will be ‘a faithful adaptation of the iconic books’. Since the series is meant to be televised, it will have more breathing space for exploring the avenues within the story without the restriction of time. 

The series will be shot at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, the location where the eight Harry Potter movies were also shot, while the direction will be led in part by ‘Succession’ veteran Mylod. 

The series is now expected to premiere on HBO in 2027, 30 years after the release of the first book. 

Also Read: Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert

Tags: Dominic McLaughlinfirst lookHarry Potter seriesHBO

More News

GAIL Seals The Deal: 10-Year LNG Supply Coming To India Via Vitol
Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin
Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert
Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk
Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties
Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!
What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit
From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Sparks Outrage Over Pakistani Flags on Set, Compares It With Diljit’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Casting Controversy
Odell Beckham Jr Flaunts NFL Salary Gains As Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?