Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert

On July 13, 2025, Blackpink’s Rosé stunned fans at the group’s second Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium during their Deadline World Tour. The crowd erupted when Grammy-winning superstar Bruno Mars joined her on stage for a surprise performance.

This stage performance is labeled as “the collaboration of the year” by fans because of the chart topping performance of the single. The duo has served fans with their electrifying performances, The thrilling moment, filled with matching outfits, confetti and high-energy choreography, set social media ablaze, with fans calling it a “cosmic event.”

Rose and Bruno’s Show-Stopping Surprise

SoFi Stadium was buzzing with ‘APT APT’ and Blackpink did an energetic performance. Rosé surprised the audience with Bruno Mars on the giant screen, evoking ear-splitting applause. The pair, clad in matching jackets, covered “APT.,” a 2024 worldwide smash hit that hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sat atop the Billboard Global 200 for 12 weeks.

Fans noted this was Mars’ first guest appearance at another artist’s concert in eight years, amplifying the moment’s significance. No doubt, this was one of the most electrifying on-stage performances, this song is still fans’ favourite chant.

Fan Frenzy and Social Media Storm

The Rosé-Mars performance left the fans in awe, and social media such as X went wild with comments. Tweets called the duet the “collaboration of the year,” praising their coordinated outfits and appearance on stage. Viral videos consisted of fans recording the moment, with one calling it “a testament to K-pop’s global fusion.”

The BTS members, Suga and RM were also seated in the VIP section and contributed towards the starry atmosphere. The historic show, watched by 100,000 viewers over two days, was all about Blackpink’s worldwide supremacy.

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Everything We Know About The Marvel Movie