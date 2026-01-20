Advance Booking Battle: Will Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ Beat Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ On Opening Day? Here’s What We Know

Border 2: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is off to a strong start at the box office, with advance booking numbers indicating solid audience interest ahead of its theatrical release. Riding on the nostalgia of the 1997 classic Border and the massive success of Gadar 2, the Anurag Singh directorial has generated significant buzz.

The film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, adding to the excitement around the war drama.

Border 2 Posts Strong Advance Booking Numbers

Advance bookings for Border 2 opened on Monday, and early trends have been encouraging. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold over 54,000 tickets so far. With blocked seats included, advance booking collections stand at around Rs 4.62 crore, even with a few days still left before release.

The figures already put Border 2 ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which recorded lower advance booking numbers in its first two days.

How It Compares With Past Big Openers

For perspective, Sunny Deol’s recent release Jaat had collected around Rs 2.40 crore in advance bookings. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 and Dhurandhar had clocked roughly Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively, during their initial booking phase.

Both films later went on to deliver massive openings- Gadar 2 debuted at nearly Rs 40 crore, while Dhurandhar opened at around Rs 28 crore before gaining further momentum.

Can Border 2 Beat Dhurandhar On Day 1?

Trade analysts believe Border 2 is well-positioned for a strong opening, with projections ranging between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore on Day 1. A positive word-of-mouth could further push collections higher.

The film also benefits from a long weekend, with Republic Day falling on Monday, January 26, which is expected to boost footfalls. However, final numbers will depend largely on audience reactions after the first shows.

Border 2 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 23.

