When Is Linkin Park Coming To India? Lollapalooza India 2026 Returns To Mumbai With Playboi Carti And 40+ Artists, Check Dates

Lollapalooza India 2026 has been slated for the 24th and 25th of January at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, thus making it one of the world’s largest music festivals. Over 40 international and Indian artists will be performing on four separate stages. This edition promises to include more than twenty hours of live music throughout the two days, and the festival area will be accessible from 2 PM to 10 PM on both days. Almost instantly, the festival became the most anticipated music event in India as it continued to attract global interest and bring about a huge variety of musical styles that would appeal to anyone.

When Is Linkin Park Coming To India? Check Date

The festival’s biggest draw in India 2026 is the first Indian performance by the world famous rock group Linkin Park, who are going to be the headliners on the second day of the festival, which also comes as part of their global tour, this is the reason for the huge anticipation already raised among the country’s fans. Besides Linkin Park, the lineup consists of international artists such as Playboi Carti, who is going to be the first one on Day 1, and Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, Kehlani, and others featuring in the background during the day as well. Among the stars at the festival, a special Opium takeover segment is to occur where acts like Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will be introduced as the up and coming artists on the Indian stage.

Lollapalooza India 2026

Lollapalooza India 2026, apart from its global headliners, also highlights the local music which is on the rise, providing Indian artists like Ankur Tewari, Gauley Bhai, MXRCI, Sen, and others, a stage to perform along with the international acts. The tickets are already on sale from ₹6,999, so the music lovers are getting ready for a high energy performances and unforgettable moments weekend. The festival which is returning for the fourth time already has fortified its position as one of the cultural highlights of India’s live music calendar.

