LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham BJP chief
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

The public reactions, aside from the comedy, draw the attention to the reported tensions between Brooklyn and his celebrity parents, Victoria and David Beckham, which have been around for some time and recently surfaced during discussions about family dynamics and experiences on the wedding day

(Image Credit: Victoria Beckham via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Victoria Beckham via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 10:54:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Victoria Beckham, ex Spice girl and David Beckham’s, ’inappropriately’, according to her son Brooklyn, during his wedding first dance with his new wife Nicola Peltz. The issue has now become hot mainly due to Brooklyn’s comments about what he referred to as ‘inappropriate dancing’. Platforms like X, have users flooding the area with funny videos, memes and creative posts that picture the embarrassing moment, which was ignited by Brooklyn’s comment that his mom ‘hijacked’ his first dance with Nicola and danced ‘very inappropriately’ with him in front of their guests. Memes vary from playful exaggerations to exaggerated animated scenarios, transforming a family private joke into a common internet fun.

You Might Be Interested In

Social Media Viral Memes On Victoria Beckham’s Dancing

The trend was largely attributed to the incident involving Brooklyn’s mom being on the dance floor during a supposed romantic dance with his wife, which he had narrated as awkward and even humiliating to the around 500 guests. According to a post that gained a lot of traction on the internet, Brooklyn stated that his mother came to the dance floor right in the midst of what was to be a romantic dance with his wife, thus making him feel uncomfortable in front of about 500 people who were invited to the wedding. Fans were quick to latch onto this particular facet, and as a result, there was all sorts of imaginative content created that depicted Victoria being the one in the middle of the dance floor, much to the delight of the online users. 









The public reactions, aside from the comedy, draw the attention to the reported tensions between Brooklyn and his celebrity parents, Victoria and David Beckham, which have been around for some time and recently surfaced during discussions about family dynamics and experiences on the wedding day. The online conversations reflect that the issue of the public figure’s comment can spark great interest and participation, whereby the users of the internet are mixing and reinterpreting the moment in a multitude of creative ways, ranging from memes making fun of the dance to mock reenactments of what might have taken place on the dance floor.

Also Read: Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: brooklyn beckhamBrooklyn Beckham weddingdavid beckhammemes on Victoria Beckham wedding dancenicola peltzVictoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham wedding danceviral memes on Victoria Beckham wedding dance

RELATED News

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Akshay Kumar Accident In Mumbai: Where Was The Actor When His Vehicle Crashed Into Auto In Juhu, Injuring Two?

‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

Neha Kakkar Drops Cryptic Posts Hinting At A Break, Then Urges Fans: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband Or Family’

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

LATEST NEWS

Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting

Realme P4 Power Launch Date Confirmed: 10,000mAh Massive Battery, TransView Design, Vibrant Colours—Check Details And Launch Date

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Ola Electric Share Price Dips Below ₹34, Loses 22% In 10 Days As CFO Harish Abichandani Resigns; New CFO Joins

Netanyahu Warns Iran Of ‘Force Never Seen’, Israeli PM’s ‘Unprecedented Strike’ Threat Comes As US Warships, Fighter Jets Flood Middle East

Hindu Child Targeted In Intolerant London: 8-Year-Old Forced To Change School For Wearing Tilak, Parents Allege Religious Bias

Who Is Ranya Rao? Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao’s Stepdaughter And Gold Smuggling Accused In Spotlight As Viral ‘Obscene’ Video Stir Fresh Controversy

Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind

Another Bangladeshi Hindu Killed? JnU Student Found Dead In Mess, Amid Rising Minority Attacks Yunus Government Denies Communal Violence

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment
Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment
Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment
Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Frenzy On Social Media: Fans Roast Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate Wedding Dance,’ Compare It to Harry-Meghan Moment

QUICK LINKS