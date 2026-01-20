LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Brooklyn Beckham's public statements blaming David Beckham and Victoria Beckham for trying to undermine his marriage and disrespecting Nicola Peltz have been the focus of the media, but she herself has been rather quiet, opting not to directly confront these allegations on social media.

(Image Credit: Nicola peltz/David Beckham via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Nicola peltz/David Beckham via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 09:04:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Nicola Peltz Beckham has attracted massive public interest as already mentioned by the public not only as Brooklyn Beckham’s wife but also as a woman with her own distinctive features and accomplishments. Brooklyn Beckham in his latest instagram post has made the statement that his mother Victoria Beckham has denied Nicola Peltz of wearing her brand’s clothes and also danced inappropriately in his wedding. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Nicola Peltz? 

An American girl born into a rich family, she is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz’s and ex-model Claudia Heffner Peltz’s daughter. Consequently, she was raised long before her marriage in the USA’s business and elite social circles. Her upbringing gave her a plethora of options that contributed to the development of her personal identity as well as the coming out of her public persona. In April 2022, she tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham, the firstborn son of football star David Beckham and fashion queen Victoria Beckham, among others, in a widely reported and extravagant wedding that not only confirmed her position in the celebrity news but also brought her to the center of Hollywood for good. 

Nicola Peltz’s Career: What Does She Do?

Apart from her famous marriage, Nicola has worked on her own acting career. She has done a few films and television projects in which she has shown that she is more than just a socialite or a celebrity wife. The majority of the media coverage around her has been about her wealth and connections with two famous families, but she has been trying to build her portfolio in Hollywood without those associations. Nonetheless, recent events have put her in the middle of a widely reported family feud involving the Beckhams. Brooklyn’s public statements blaming his parents for trying to undermine his marriage and disrespecting Nicola have been the focus of the media, but she herself has been rather quiet, opting not to directly confront these allegations on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

Nicola Peltz And Brooklyn Beckham

The couple rarely appear in public together, and even in the few situations where that happens, they are reluctant to discuss their relationship. Tabloids and news sources have reported about everything, from family interactions to their public appearances, while the couple has consistently stated they want to be left alone and not to be subject to media manipulation. Nicola’s decision to remain silent during the already complicated family situation shows her willingness to keep her life private and maybe even that she has consciously chosen to make her life story public only through her professional and private successes and not through her fights.

Also Read: ‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Beckham family controversydavid beckhamhome-hero-pos-11nicola peltzNicola Peltz Brooklyn BeckhamVictoria BeckhamVictoria David Beckhamwhat does nicola peltz dowho is Brooklyn Beckham wifewho is nicola peltz

RELATED News

‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

Neha Kakkar Drops Cryptic Posts Hinting At A Break, Then Urges Fans: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband Or Family’

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Passes Away: Inside His Glamorous Life, Iconic Creations, And Massive Net Worth

Valentino Garavani Dies: Italian Fashion Icon Known For His Brand Valentino Passes Away At 93, Tributes Pour In

LATEST NEWS

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Delhi Chokes Again: 3 Straight Severe AQI Days Mark Worst Air Pollution Spell In 5 Years

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents
Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents
Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents
Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

QUICK LINKS