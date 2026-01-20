LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly ruled out any reconciliation with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, accusing them of undermining his marriage to Nicola Peltz. In a strongly worded statement, the 26-year-old denied reports of a family truce and alleged years of “relentless” pressure and media manipulation.

Brooklyn Beckham says it’s “too late” to reconcile with David and Victoria. Photo: X.
Brooklyn Beckham says it’s “too late” to reconcile with David and Victoria. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 20, 2026 07:54:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brooklyn Beckham has signalled that reconciliation with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, is no longer possible, at least for now, following a dramatic public statement accusing them of repeatedly undermining his marriage to actor Nicola Peltz.

According to Page Six, a source said it is “too late” for the famously tight-knit family to make amends after what was described as years of unresolved conflict. “He’s had enough,” report said, adding that Brooklyn believes his parents were “relentless” in creating problems for both him and his wife.

“As much as this sounds crazy and unhinged, everything Brooklyn said in his statement is true,” Page Six reported.

Brooklyn Beckham Rejects Reconciliation Narrative

Brooklyn, 26, released the statement on Monday after media reports over the weekend suggested he was hoping to reconcile with his family. He firmly denied those claims.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

According to reports, many within the Beckham circle had hoped for a thaw in relations. However, one source said responsibility now lies squarely with David and Victoria Beckham.

“It’s on David and Victoria to acknowledge some of their behavior,” the source said. “They may not want to hear it, but every word of Brooklyn’s statement was true.”

Brooklyn Beckham Alleges of Sabotage and ‘Endless Attacks’

In his statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of staging “endless attacks” against him and Nicola, both privately and publicly, and of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over family values. He claimed the alleged efforts to undermine his relationship began even before the couple married in 2022.

Noting that “the truth always comes out,” Brooklyn alleged that his parents, David, 50, and Victoria, 51, had been “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship” with Peltz, 31, since before their wedding.

“They tried to separate Nicola and Brooklyn, and they tried to push stories out,” another source said. “They were relentless, and the more you keep poking at it, the worse you’re making the situation, and they weren’t getting it.”

Brooklyn Beckham On Wedding Fallout and Personal Accusations

The hot-sauce entrepreneur also revisited long-simmering tensions surrounding his wedding. Brooklyn accused Victoria Beckham of dancing “inappropriately on me” after allegedly taking over his first dance with Peltz at the ceremony. He also claimed his mother backed out of designing Nicola’s wedding gown, an issue that had previously fuelled speculation about a rift between Victoria and her daughter-in-law.

Speaking about the ongoing fallout, a source said, “David and Victoria kept trying to push Brooklyn and Nicola apart, they kept doing it. If they love Brooklyn, they have a funny way of showing it. They’ve had every opportunity to apologize and they didn’t.”

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:54 AM IST
Tags: brooklyn beckhamBrooklyn Beckham parentscelebrity newsdavid beckhamentertainment newshollywood news

QUICK LINKS