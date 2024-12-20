Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, had earlier filed a petition in a New York court, alleging that Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify collaborated to artificially boost Not Like Us streams.

Spotify has entered the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, responding to Drake’s accusations that the platform inflated streams for Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.

In a recent legal filing, Spotify denied any wrongdoing, stating, “UMG and Spotify have never had any arrangement in which UMG charged Spotify licensing rates 30 percent lower than its usual licensing rates for Not Like Us in exchange for Spotify affirmatively recommending the song, including ‘to users who are searching for other songs and artists.’”

Bot Claims and Streaming Allegations By Drake

Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, had earlier filed a petition in a New York court, alleging that Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify collaborated to artificially boost Not Like Us streams. The petition also cited claims from an unnamed podcast guest who alleged using bots to amass 30 million streams shortly after the song’s release.

Spotify refuted these allegations in its filing, stating, “Spotify found no evidence to substantiate this claim.” The platform added that it actively monitors for fraudulent activity, “We invest heavily in automated and manual reviews to prevent, detect, and mitigate the impact of artificial streaming on our platform. When manipulation is detected, we take actions including removing streaming numbers, withholding royalties, and charging penalty fees.”

Spotify also clarified its involvement in promoting Not Like Us, explaining that only one Marquee ad campaign—worth €500—was purchased for promoting the song in France. Marquee is a visual ad tool that Spotify labels as a “Sponsored Recommendation” for transparency.

A spokesperson for Spotify emphasized, “Spotify has no economic incentive for users to stream Not Like Us over any of Drake’s tracks.”

UMG Denies Manipulation Allegations

UMG, which represents both Drake and Lamar through its subsidiaries Republic Records and Interscope Records, called the accusations “offensive and untrue.” The company denied any involvement in artificially inflating streams or manipulating Spotify’s platform.

Despite the controversy, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us has been one of the standout tracks of the year. Released in May amidst the rappers’ renewed feud, the DJ Mustard-produced song became a cultural anthem, transcending its status as a diss track.

Chart Performance:

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. It reigned at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart for 20 weeks.

It has earned five Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The track addresses their decade-long feud, with Lamar accusing Drake of cultural appropriation and making sharp personal attacks. The conflict traces back to Lamar’s 2013 verse on Big Sean’s Control, where he challenged 11 of his peers, including Drake.

Lamar released Not Like Us as part of his surprise album GNX, which debuted in May. The album came ahead of his anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance and marked another chapter in his storied rivalry with Drake.

As the drama continues to unfold, Not Like Us has solidified its place as both a commercial juggernaut and a cultural statement.