After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Dhurandhar 2: The makers of Dhurandhar have officially locked a follow-up after the first film’s dramatic cliffhanger left fans demanding answers. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026, and anticipation is already running high. From storyline cues to returning cast, here’s everything lined up for the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The first film, released on December 5, 2025, ended with a four-minute post-credit reveal hinting at a bigger universe. Now, the next chapter hits cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s sequel lands opposite Yash’s ‘Toxic’, setting up a major festival box-office showdown.

Dhurandhar 2 Plot

The story picks up right where the cliffhanger left off. The finale revealed that Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer) is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a covert operative from India working deep inside Pakistan’s criminal chain. His hunt now moves towards the elusive Major Iqbal, a.k.a. Bade Sahab, alleged mastermind of multiple terror plots including 26/11.

The sequel dives deeper into Hamza’s transformation, from Jaskirat to a high-ranking player within Pakistan’s political landscape. Mission Dhurandhar, the identity and purpose behind the operation, is expected to be explored in detail.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Most key faces from Part 1 are expected to return. The lineup includes:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza / Jaskirat

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal

Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali

Supporting characters such as Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and Danish Pandor are also returning. However, fans will notably miss Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman was a major presence in the first chapter.

