After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Dhurandhar 2: The makers of Dhurandhar have officially locked a follow-up after the first film’s dramatic cliffhanger left fans demanding answers. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026, and anticipation is already running high. From storyline cues to returning cast, here’s everything lined up for the sequel.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
The first film, released on December 5, 2025, ended with a four-minute post-credit reveal hinting at a bigger universe. Now, the next chapter hits cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s sequel lands opposite Yash’s ‘Toxic’, setting up a major festival box-office showdown.
Dhurandhar 2 Plot
The story picks up right where the cliffhanger left off. The finale revealed that Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer) is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a covert operative from India working deep inside Pakistan’s criminal chain. His hunt now moves towards the elusive Major Iqbal, a.k.a. Bade Sahab, alleged mastermind of multiple terror plots including 26/11.
The sequel dives deeper into Hamza’s transformation, from Jaskirat to a high-ranking player within Pakistan’s political landscape. Mission Dhurandhar, the identity and purpose behind the operation, is expected to be explored in detail.
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
Most key faces from Part 1 are expected to return. The lineup includes:
- Ranveer Singh as Hamza / Jaskirat
- R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal
- Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal
- Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam
- Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali
- Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali
Supporting characters such as Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and Danish Pandor are also returning. However, fans will notably miss Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman was a major presence in the first chapter.
