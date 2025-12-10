LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: The makers of movie 'Dhurandhar' have officially locked a follow-up after the first film’s dramatic cliffhanger left fans demanding answers. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026, and anticipation is already running high. From storyline cues to returning cast, here’s everything lined up for the sequel.

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, 'Dhurandhar 2' Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie's Plot And Cast (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, 'Dhurandhar 2' Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie's Plot And Cast (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 10, 2025 12:33:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Dhurandhar 2: The makers of Dhurandhar have officially locked a follow-up after the first film’s dramatic cliffhanger left fans demanding answers. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2026, and anticipation is already running high. From storyline cues to returning cast, here’s everything lined up for the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The first film, released on December 5, 2025, ended with a four-minute post-credit reveal hinting at a bigger universe. Now, the next chapter hits cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s sequel lands opposite Yash’s ‘Toxic’, setting up a major festival box-office showdown.

Dhurandhar 2 Plot

The story picks up right where the cliffhanger left off. The finale revealed that Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer) is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a covert operative from India working deep inside Pakistan’s criminal chain. His hunt now moves towards the elusive Major Iqbal, a.k.a. Bade Sahab, alleged mastermind of multiple terror plots including 26/11.

The sequel dives deeper into Hamza’s transformation, from Jaskirat to a high-ranking player within Pakistan’s political landscape. Mission Dhurandhar, the identity and purpose behind the operation, is expected to be explored in detail.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Most key faces from Part 1 are expected to return. The lineup includes:

  • Ranveer Singh as Hamza / Jaskirat
  • R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal
  • Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal
  • Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam
  • Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali
  • Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali

Supporting characters such as Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and Danish Pandor are also returning. However, fans will notably miss Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman was a major presence in the first chapter.

READ MORE: Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun RampalDhurandharDhurandhar 2 movieDhurandhar 2 release dater madhavanRakesh Bediranveer singhSanjay DuttSara Arjun

RELATED News

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Stuns Fans As Mumbai Tickets Jump To Rs 2220 And Rs 2100 In Delhi

Who Is Bhaskar Bhatt? Rumours Of Farrhana Bhatt Dating Former Employee Of Bigg Boss’s Production House Spark Buzz Amongst Fans

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna: His Net Worth, Luxury Real Estate And Private Lifestyle Might Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Fresh Trouble For Imran Khan, Pakistan Military Dictator Asim Munir Likely To Book Former PM For Treason, Ban PTI, The Reason Is…

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped In Rajkot, Rod Inserted Into Private Parts

Ambuja Cements Selected for First Indo-Swedish CCU Pilot in the Global Cement Sector

IPL Auction 2026: CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, RR, DC, PBKS, LSG & GT Released as Teams Reshape Squads and Boost Auction Purse

Praggnanandhaa Makes History As First Indian To Qualify For Candidates 2026, A Look At His Strategy

Amazon Announces Massive $35 Billion Investment In India Over 5 Years, Eyes AI, Logistics, And Job Creation Boom

Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast
After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast
After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast
After Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Run, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Locks Its Release Date; Check Out Movie’s Plot And Cast

QUICK LINKS