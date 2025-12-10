LIVE TV
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
Home > Entertainment > Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

The music world mourns Grammy-nominated baritone Jubilant Sykes, 71, found fatally stabbed in Santa Monica. His 31-year-old son Micah was arrested as the primary suspect. Sykes’ versatile career spanned opera, jazz, and gospel, leaving a lasting legacy of unforgettable performances.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 10, 2025 03:22:54 IST

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

The entire classical and gospel music world is still deeply shocked and trying to comprehend the unexpected death of the Grammy-nominated baritone Jubilant Sykes who was just 71 years old. On the night of Monday, December 8, 2025, Sykes was discovered in his Santa Monica apartment suffering from a fatal injury.

A police report indicated that Sykes’ 31-year-old child Micah was at the scene and that he had been taken into custody as the primary suspect in the alleged homicide. The globe has lost a magnificent artist with a very dexterous voice that could easily transmute from opera to jazz and spirituals, and the locality is shocked.

Homicide Investigation Details

The police department of Santa Monica (SMPD) answered a 9-1-1 call regarding an assault at the house on Delaware Avenue in the 1700 block at approximately 9:20 p.m. Pacific time. When the cops arrived, they found Sykes with massive injuries that looked to be knife wounds.

 The Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics declared the famous baritone dead at the place. Micah Sykes, the victim’s son, was found in the house and was taken into custody without resistance.

The SMPD has reported that the supposed murder weapon was found at the site. Micah Sykes has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and the police are still probing the issue as detectives are piecing together the story of the fight. While the reason for the fight is still a mystery, initial reports say that the suspect has mental illness issues. The case is expected to be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.

A Versatile Baritone’s Legacy

The career of Jubilant Sykes spanned over decades and multiple genres and has thus left an amazing legacy. Sykes, a Los Angeles native, began his career on the Metropolitan Opera stage and ended up at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, playing at hundreds of major venues throughout the world. He was praised for his collaboration with the great artists such as Julie Andrews and Carlos Santana and also with leading orchestras like the New York Philharmonic and the London Symphony.

For his contribution to Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, Sykes received a Grammy nomination. His unique voice was compared to that of angels by The Atlanta Journal and he was indeed a singer whose classical training and soulful gospel depth combined to make him a real treasure of the United States of America and a singer whose category cannot be defined.

Also Read: Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Wife? Everything About Shwetambari Bhatt and the ₹30 Crore Fraud Allegations

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 3:22 AM IST
Australia’s Social Media Ban For Children Takes Effect, Becomes First Country To Implement It

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

QUICK LINKS