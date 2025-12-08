Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Wife? Everything About Shwetambari Bhatt and the ₹30 Crore Fraud Allegations

Director Vikram Bhatt married Shwetambari Bhatt in a private ceremony on September 2020. The pair met while working on a project together in 2016 and have developed a deep and lasting friendship.

Background for Shwetambari Bhatt

Shwetambari is a producer and art curator. She has created a production company called VSB Production (VSB LLC) in her name. Shwetambari has also become a huge presence on Instagram, where she has over 5,800 followers. She shares information about spirituality, art, and literature. Additionally, she has three children, from a previous marriage, and has integrated herself well into Vikram’s family.

The Wedding Details

Due to COVID-19, Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari’s wedding was only a small event at home with both their families present. Vikram has praised Shwetambari’s intellect and openness regarding the direction of his work. At the time of their marriage, Vikram was 52 years old and said it was a mature, structured partnership in regard to their children.

Fraud Case Origins

The case of fraud began when Udaipur physician Ajay Murdia submitted an FIR with Bhopalpura Police Station in November 2025 against Vikram, Shwetambari, Krishna, and six others for committing fraud on him for ₹30 Crore. Murdia began efforts to create a biographical movie about his deceased spouse in April 2024, through Vrindavan Studio introductions.

Accusations against the Parties

The subjects of the FIR claimed they would supply returns of ₹200 Crore, on four specific film projects, while submitting fake vendor invoices, exaggerating expenses on vouchers, and abandoning film projects without providing proper credits. The accused sent payments in different amounts at different timeframes; the police determined the detailed scheme to defraud. As a result, an FIR was filed against the accused parties for fraud and forgery.

Arrests and Future Developments

On 7 Dec 2025, Udaipur police arrested Vikram & Shwetambari, who were hiding out in Mumbai with relatives, after issuing lookout notices. Police located both individuals with assistance from the Mumbai police. The case was submitted to Bandra Court for a transit remand. The investigation into the ₹30 Crores gained through the defendants’ fraud continues to be active.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on publicly available news sources and ongoing investigations. Allegations mentioned are yet to be proven in court. Readers are advised to verify facts from official updates.

