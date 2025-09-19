After Rejecting The Fat Paycheck In 2017, Has Adele FINALLY Said Yes To Super Bowl 2026? Fans Say, ‘This Would Be…’

Sources have approached Adele to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, but she is not signed to perform at the event.

Insiders tell Page Six that there have been rumours that Adele might perform at the big game in Santa Clara, Calif., next February, and we hear that she has been in negotiations.

However, there have been rumours that halftime performers will also feature No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, and Part in the U.S.A. singer Miley Cyrus, who has never performed at the high-profile event.

Has Adele been finalised as Super Bowl 2026 performer?

Adele has a fiancé, Rich Paul, who is among the largest agents in sports and the British crooner has been a fan of the Super Bowl in the past. However, in 2024, when appearing at a Las Vegas concert to her audience, she joked that she was sitting in the stands, saying that she did not go to watch the football. I went to watch Rihanna.”

She had also mentioned during the live performance during the game that she had come only to see Rihanna.

In any case, NFL insiders have been talking that Adele will be this year’s choice to perform the gig, yet another source to the show says Adele has not been contracted.

When Adele rejected the Super Bowl appearance

The Hello singer has claimed to have rejected the appearance in the 2017 game. In 2016, she told a crowd of people in Los Angeles: First of all, I am not doing the Super Bowl. I do not mean that the show is about music. I can not dance or anything like that. They were quite nice, they did inquire of me, but I did say no.

The NFL and sponsor Pepsi refuted the statement at the time by saying, We have spoken to a few artists regarding the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time performance… But we have not yet formally offered to Adele or to anybody, a formal offer.

Adele, 37, has also come to the defense of Swift when NFL fans criticized him to watch him in games in which Travis Kelce was playing.

How did the social media react?

It would be interesting but I don’t see her wanting to do it pic.twitter.com/gxh8GtyGfB — aidan (@aidan7501) September 18, 2025

Everyone knows TayTay is doing the Super Bowl, please catch up. pic.twitter.com/FTTAkzJZNy — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) September 18, 2025







This would be a huge moment — Ritesh ✳️ (@PudgyRitesh) September 19, 2025







