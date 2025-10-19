LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 04:47:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

(Reuters) -Broadway actors have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike that would shut down 32 stage productions as theater attendance approaches its peak season, according to their union. Actors' Equity, a union that represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, said it reached a tentative, three-year agreement with The Broadway League, the trade association that represents theater owners, producers and operators. However, the producers have yet to reach an agreement with the American Federation of Musicians Local 802, which represents Broadway's musicians, so a strike by that union is still possible. The actors union said it would put its full support behind the musicians union as it works to reach an agreement. Al Vincent Jr., executive director and lead negotiator for Actors' Equity, said that the agreement "saves the Equity-League Health Fund while also making strides in our other priorities including scheduling and physical therapy access". The agreement for the contract has been sent to members for ratification, according to the union. The previous three-year contract ended on September 28. The union had earlier in September threatened to walk off the stage as it had not reached an agreement. A central issue in bargaining had been healthcare and the contribution the Broadway League makes to the union's health care fund. Other sectors of the entertainment industry have been roiled by labor unrest, with Hollywood actors and writers striking in 2023, as they fought for better compensation in the streaming TV era and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence. Video game actors staged a nearly year-long walkout as they sought protections against the use of artificial intelligence, before reaching a tentative agreement with game studios in July. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Franklin Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 4:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gets Pissed Off With Once Favourite Amaal Mallik, Schools Singer Over Behaviour With Farrhana Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan Poses For A Selfie With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae, Here’s What South Korean Star Said About King Khan

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

LATEST NEWS

Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Policies Across US And Europe

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire during talks, mediator Qatar says

Tornado Watches Issued Across Four US States as Severe Weather Threatens

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

QATAR'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS PAKISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN HAVE AGREED TO AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE DURING TALKS MEDIATED BY TURKEY AND QATAR IN DOHA

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Motor racing-Apple's F1 broadcast deal has been years in the making

Netanyahu Announces To Run For Another Term Amid Political Tensions In Israel

Felix nets hat-trick as Al Nassr cruise past Al Fateh

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says
Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says
Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says
Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says
QUICK LINKS