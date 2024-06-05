Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ Premieres on OTT Nearly 2 Months After Theatrical Release

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ opened in theatres on April 10 and received largely positive reviews from critics. The film, however, failed to live up to expectations at the box office despite being an Eid release and indeed up being a flop. The sports drama is now available to stream on Prime Video. It comes to OTT nearly two months after its theatrical release

Ajay Devgn-led ‘Maidaan’ Premieres on Prime Video

‘Maidaan’, starring Ajay Devgn, released in theatres on Eid amid decent fanfare, nearly five years after it was first announced in 2019. The film received positive reviews with critics praising the performances and climax. It, however, failed to live up to expectations at the box office. On Wednesday, June 5, ‘Maidaan’ premiered on Prime Video. The service’s existing subscribers can watch the film at no additional cost.

Speaking about Maidaan’s digital premiere, Ajay Devgn said that audiences worldwide will be ‘captivated’ by the story.

“Portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a deeply rewarding experience for me. Rahim Saab’s remarkable journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story,” he said in a prepared statement.

‘Maidaan’ comes to OTT nearly two months after it opened in theatres.

About ‘Maidaan’

‘Maidaan’ is a sports drama that centres on the life of SA Rahim, one of the pioneers of Indian football. The film stars Priyamani as the reading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Raid actor. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, and Madhur Mittal, The film is directed by Amit Sharma, best known for his work on ‘Badhaai Ho’ (2018).

Maidaan is available to stream on Prime Video.

