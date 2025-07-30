Home > Entertainment > Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 faces a tough screen crunch ahead of its August 1 release, as box office hits Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha continue dominating theatres, limiting the film’s reach.

Devgn’s ‘Sardaar 2’ Battles Box Office Giants
Devgn’s ‘Sardaar 2’ Battles Box Office Giants

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 30, 2025 10:09:16 IST

One of the most awaited films in the history of Indian cinema, ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ is going for its worldwide release on August 1, and there are reports of the film fighting hard for its due share of screens all over the country. Although it boasts a star cast of its own, the film is facing challenges in getting enough screen time, particularly in single-theater houses and non-national multiplex chains. 

This unexpected obstacle comes right after two other recent releases: “Saiyaara,” a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri, and “Mahavatar Narsimha,” a mythological animated epic whose box office success is still very much alive and clinging to their screens with all their might.

Distributor Griefs: Screen Crunch

According to reports, the distributors of “Son of Sardaar 2” are vying for an astounding 60% of the available screen real estate. Yet, the exhibitors, encouraged by the steady going of the present hits, are not willing to give more than 35%. This difference has generated a palpable tension, with reports indicating a war of words, particularly with big multiplex chains like PVRInox. 

While a few single screens have unwillingly agreed to only two shows a day for Devgn’s movie, non-national chains are refusing to budge at 35%. This scenario could drastically affect ‘Son of Sardaar 2’s’ initial numbers, possibly curbing its release from a projected 3,500 screens to about 2,500.

Box Office Dominance: Saiyaara & Mahavatar Narsimha

Because of the excessive success of the song ‘Saiyaara’ alongside ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’, there is real pressure on the screen space. ‘Saiyaara’, featuring freshers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned out to be a dark horse, going against predictions to be a huge romantic blockbuster. As of July 30, 2025, ‘Saiyaara’ is said to have grossed an approximate ₹266 crore in India net collections in 12 days, with impressive weekday holds and positive word-of-mouth. It is set to reach the ₹300 crore mark soon, a feat that few films with debutant heroes achieve.

Adding this animated tale of mythological origin, Mahavatar Narsimha, which premiered on July 25, 2025, also found its niche market, earning an estimated nett of ₹21.95 crore in its opening four days. Its good opening weekend and first week, particularly, have made exhibitors hold on to its show schedules, further pushing the space for new films into a tighter corner. The on-going audience support for these movies implies theatre owners are reluctant to reduce their profitable runs for an untested new entry, even a star-studded one featuring Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?

Tags: Ajay Devgn Son of Sardaar 2Son of Sardaar 2Son of Sardaar 2 release issues

RELATED News

Sonu Sood Turns Fifty-Two: Bollywood’s Real-Life Hero Who Stole Hearts During COVID-19
Vijay Deverakonda Applauds Anirudh’s ‘Kingdom’ Anthem: ‘Every Word He Writes Hits Hard, Carries Power, And Sparks Emotion!’
Happy Fifty-Fifth Birthday Christopher Nolan! Why He Calls Bollywood ‘Fundamental’ To Cinema
Hiten Tejwani Tells How Smriti Irani’s Stardom Hasn’t Changed Her: ‘She’s Still The Same Humble Co-Star On Set’
Honeymoon in Shillong: From Crime To Cinema, Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case All Set To Hit The Big Screen

LATEST NEWS

From Wall Street To Dalal Street: Fed Rate Pause May Steady India Bonds- Here Is What You Need To Know
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4
Bengaluru to launch School for Children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Nitish Kumar Hikes Incentives For ASHA And Mamta Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Gold Price Today: Potential Dip Expected Before Upcoming Festivals- Market Awaits Fed Policy, Check Rates In Your City NOW!
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Begins Exhumation Near Netravathi River, No Human Remains Found On Day One
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?