Akshay Kumar Accident: Mumbai Police Arrest Mercedes Driver For Rash Driving In Late-Night Juhu Crash, Case Filed

Mumbai Police have arrested the driver of a speeding Mercedes car involved in a late-night road accident in Juhu that hit a vehicle from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy.

The incident occurred on Monday night and led to a chain collision involving an auto-rickshaw, the Mercedes, and another car.

Police have registered a case for rash and negligent driving, and further investigation is underway.

How the Juhu Accident Happened

According to Mumbai Police officials, the accident took place around 8:00–8:30 pm near Gandhigram Road, close to the ISKCON Temple in Juhu. The Mercedes allegedly rear-ended an auto-rickshaw from behind at high speed.

The impact caused the auto-rickshaw to overturn and crash into another car, which was part of Akshay Kumar’s security convoy. The collision involved two cars and one auto-rickshaw, creating panic in the busy locality.

Mercedes Driver Arrested, Case Registered

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Radheshyam Rai, was detained by Juhu Police soon after the accident. A case has been registered against him under Sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

These sections relate to: Rash driving, Endangering human life and Causing harm through negligent acts.

Police said legal action was initiated based on preliminary findings at the scene.

Two Injured, Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Serious Condition

Police confirmed that two people were injured in the crash. The auto-rickshaw driver sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s brother, Mohammed Sameer, described the extent of the damage and appealed for support.

“The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. My brother’s rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw,” he said.

Videos From Crash Site Go Viral

Soon after the accident, videos from the crash site began circulating on social media. The footage shows local residents assisting police personnel in pulling an injured man out of the damaged vehicle.

The visuals highlighted the severity of the crash and the extensive damage caused to the auto-rickshaw.

Akshay Kumar Was Not in the Car: Police

Police clarified that Akshay Kumar was not present in the vehicle involved in the accident. It was his pilot car that was part of the convoy hit during the collision.

DCP Dixit Gedam of Zone 9 said,

“Actor Akshay Kumar was not present when the incident occurred, and it was his pilot car. The auto-rickshaw driver sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter further.”

CCTV Footage Under Review, Probe Continues

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting eyewitness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police officials said more details will be shared as the investigation progresses. Akshay Kumar has not issued any statement on the incident so far.

ALSO READ: ‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Actor Bruce Leung Siu-Lung Passes Away At 77; Jackie Chan Pays Emotional Tribute Says ‘The Sky Is Gloomy, Thinking Of You’