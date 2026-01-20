LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Kung Fu Hustle' Actor Bruce Leung Siu-Lung Passes Away At 77; Jackie Chan Pays Emotional Tribute Says 'The Sky Is Gloomy, Thinking Of You'

Famed martial artist and actor Bruce Leung, best known for his role in Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle, has passed away at the age of 77. The veteran performer, also known as Leung Siu-lung, died on January 14, 2026. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Actor Bruce Leung Siu-Lung Passes Away At 77 (Picture Credits: Wikipedia, X)

Last updated: January 20, 2026 18:12:03 IST

Famed martial artist and actor Bruce Leung, best known for his role in Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle, has passed away at the age of 77. The veteran performer, also known as Leung Siu-lung, died on January 14, 2026. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Family members are overseeing funeral arrangements, with a farewell ceremony scheduled for January 26 in Shenzhen’s Longgang district in China.

Emotional Message Shared On Social Media

Following the announcement of his death, a heartfelt message was posted on Leung’s Douyin account, believed to have been written by the late actor himself. In the note, Leung likened his passing to leaving for a distant film shoot and apologised for not saying goodbye.

“Please forgive me for leaving without farewell… Just think of it as me going far away to make a movie,” the message read, urging fans to live well on his behalf and assuring them that his love remains.

Film Fraternity Pays Tribute

Tributes poured in from across the film industry soon after the news broke. Kung Fu Hustle director Stephen Chow remembered Leung in an Instagram story, writing, “Forever remembering Mr Leung Siu-lung.”

Actor and martial arts legend Jackie Chan also shared an emotional note on Weibo, calling Leung a master of traditional kung fu and a gifted performer who brought unforgettable characters to the screen. “The sky is gloomy, and I’m thinking of you,” Chan wrote, recalling their long professional association.

A Lasting Martial Arts Legacy

Bruce Leung featured in several iconic martial arts films during the 1970s, including The Dragon Lives Again (1977) and Magnificent Bodyguards (1978), the latter starring Jackie Chan. He made a memorable comeback in 2004 as The Beast, the primary antagonist in Kung Fu Hustle, earning renewed admiration from a new generation of audiences.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 6:10 PM IST
