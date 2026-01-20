Ajaz Khan’s MMS Scandal: Who Is The Woman Featured In The Leaked Obscene Video? Former Bigg Boss Contestant Gets Furious Amid Vulgar Chat Leak Row

AJAZ KHAN MMS SCANDAL: Ajaz Khan’s back in the headlines, but not for anything fans might want to celebrate. Social media lit up after a supposed intimate video of the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant started making the rounds online, shooting his name straight into the trending topics.

Ajaz Khan’s Obscene MMS Gets Leaked

There’s this unverified clip that people claim shows Ajaz in a private moment with a woman, and it’s everywhere right now. Nobody’s confirmed if it’s real or if someone cooked it up with AI tools. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from talking. Related hashtags are blowing up, and everyone’s got an opinion.

All this drama kicked off just after Ajaz stirred things up with his comments about YouTuber and reality star Elvish Yadav. On a recent podcast, Ajaz talked about how he avoided a showdown with Elvish at a party thrown by Vicky Jain (that’s Ankita Lokhande’s husband).

Here’s what Ajaz said, and you can practically hear the frustration: “Vicky Jain said it was his movie launch, his party… so I let it go, forgave him, said this is the last mistake.

Elvish Yadav claimed he was going to upload the video, but then said there was a glitch… trying to fool people. If you’ve got guts, post the episode. Get lost, Elvish, don’t just act tough in front of me.”

This isn’t even his first controversy this month. Just a few days ago, a fitness influencer from Delhi posted screenshots that allegedly show Ajaz messaging her on Instagram.

He dropped his number and suggested they should meet up to “do something together.” Those screenshots went viral fast, piling even more attention on him.

Ajaz Khan responds to his alleged chat leak, naked MMS scandal

On January 19, 2026, Ajaz Khan made an official statement, explaining the case with his recent scandals with an alleged intimate MMS and leaked chat screenshots.

Ajaz criticized the existing culture of exposing celebrities by leaking their chats on the internet.

He posted on Instagram, which was later deleted, and requested people to honour the privacy of celebrities and not associate their names with any random scandals to achieve social prominence.

He added that celebrities are not machines and can be treated as human beings. And in his turn, he wrote:

People forget that celebrities are first of all humans. They toil, they amuse millions of people, and they have an ax to grind on a daily basis. However somewhere in the commotion, some people believe that revealing them or blackmailing them is a short cut to fame. It is no courage, it is manipulation. Want truth? Bring facts. Want justice? Follow the law. However, it is not power to attack people simply because they are well-known personalities, it is a simple attention-seeking trap.

Ajaz has also been quick to dismiss the viral claims, arguing that it was not him in the said MMS. He refuted the allegations too in the leaked chat with Varsha, saying that it was not his phone number.

He struck back at the controversy makers, saying that people with superior families do not engage in such defaming actions. Another example that Ajaz Khan gave in the video as another victim of the viral exposé campaign was Aryan Khan. He wrote:

I stand beside all artists who are doing their work honestly, with hatred and still coming with a smile on their faces. Support real talent. Have a halt to the blackmail culture.

