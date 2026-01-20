Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Controversy: The Jana Nayagan censor certificate case is still playing out at the Madras High Court. In the middle of the hearing, the judges made it clear: just because the producers put Rs 500 crore into this Vijay film, that doesn’t mean they automatically get relief.

The court pointed out that the single judge who initially instructed the Censor Board to grant Jana Nayagan a UA certificate didn’t thoroughly examine the details.

Madras High Court Says ₹500 Cr Investment Can’t Guarantee Relief

According to the bench, the judge should’ve given the CBFC at least some time to respond. The producer can’t just ask for relief because of the big investment or a looming release date.

The judges also questioned who actually watched the film, the examining committee or the board itself? They called out that the examining committee is just an advisory group, nothing more.

Assistant Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, arguing for the Censor Board, said the board’s chairperson has the authority to send any film to a revising committee for a second look. Jana Nayagan isn’t special; other films go through this, too.

Sundaresan added that the board let KVN Productions, the team behind Jana Nayagan, know about their objections within seven days.

He argued that the producers didn’t challenge the review by the revising committee, even though they were aware of it. Still, the single judge wanted to see the records.

CBFC vs Jana Nayagan: Court Flags Procedural Lapses in Earlier Censor Clearance

Sundaresan also said the judge should have given at least two days for the board to file its counter, if not the full four weeks. Additionally, he noted that promising certification after recommended cuts isn’t the same as issuing a final order.

Jana Nayagan, which is being called Vijay’s last film before he jumps fully into politics, was supposed to hit theatres on January 9.

But just before release, the film was sent to a revision committee after someone filed a complaint. That led the producers straight to the Madras High Court.

What did the court tell the CBFC?

The court told the Censor Board to issue the UA certificate when the makers made the required changes. But the board pushed back, appealing that decision and asking for another review.

A two-judge bench then hit pause on the earlier order and scheduled the next hearing for January 21, after Pongal.

KVN Productions didn’t give up; they took their plea to the Supreme Court. On January 15, the Supreme Court refused to hear it and sent them back to the Madras High Court for a faster hearing.

What is happening in the Karur stampede case?

Meanwhile, all this is happening while Vijay is also being questioned by the CBI in the Karur stampede case.

He’s gearing up for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections under his new party, TVK, and faced questions in Delhi for the second time about the September 27, 2025, rally.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

