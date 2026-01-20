LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

The Madras High Court questioned relief sought by Jana Nayagan producers, stating that a Rs 500 crore investment cannot justify bypassing CBFC procedures.

Jana Nayagan release date (PHOTO: X)
Jana Nayagan release date (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 20, 2026 15:30:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Controversy: The Jana Nayagan censor certificate case is still playing out at the Madras High Court. In the middle of the hearing, the judges made it clear: just because the producers put Rs 500 crore into this Vijay film, that doesn’t mean they automatically get relief.

You Might Be Interested In

The court pointed out that the single judge who initially instructed the Censor Board to grant Jana Nayagan a UA certificate didn’t thoroughly examine the details.

Madras High Court Says ₹500 Cr Investment Can’t Guarantee Relief

According to the bench, the judge should’ve given the CBFC at least some time to respond. The producer can’t just ask for relief because of the big investment or a looming release date.

You Might Be Interested In

The judges also questioned who actually watched the film, the examining committee or the board itself? They called out that the examining committee is just an advisory group, nothing more.

Assistant Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, arguing for the Censor Board, said the board’s chairperson has the authority to send any film to a revising committee for a second look. Jana Nayagan isn’t special; other films go through this, too.

Sundaresan added that the board let KVN Productions, the team behind Jana Nayagan, know about their objections within seven days.

He argued that the producers didn’t challenge the review by the revising committee, even though they were aware of it. Still, the single judge wanted to see the records.

CBFC vs Jana Nayagan: Court Flags Procedural Lapses in Earlier Censor Clearance

Sundaresan also said the judge should have given at least two days for the board to file its counter, if not the full four weeks. Additionally, he noted that promising certification after recommended cuts isn’t the same as issuing a final order.

Jana Nayagan, which is being called Vijay’s last film before he jumps fully into politics, was supposed to hit theatres on January 9.

But just before release, the film was sent to a revision committee after someone filed a complaint. That led the producers straight to the Madras High Court.

What did the court tell the CBFC? 

The court told the Censor Board to issue the UA certificate when the makers made the required changes. But the board pushed back, appealing that decision and asking for another review.

A two-judge bench then hit pause on the earlier order and scheduled the next hearing for January 21, after Pongal.

KVN Productions didn’t give up; they took their plea to the Supreme Court. On January 15, the Supreme Court refused to hear it and sent them back to the Madras High Court for a faster hearing.

What is happening in the Karur stampede case? 

Meanwhile, all this is happening while Vijay is also being questioned by the CBI in the Karur stampede case.

He’s gearing up for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections under his new party, TVK, and faced questions in Delhi for the second time about the September 27, 2025, rally.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

MUST READ: Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9Jana NayaganKarur Stampede Caselatest viral newsVijay

RELATED News

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

When Is Linkin Park Coming To India? Lollapalooza India 2026 Returns To Mumbai With Playboi Carti And 40+ Artists, Check Dates

After 6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral Clip, Why Is Everyone Searching For ‘12-Minute 46-Second’ Private MMS Leak Video? Read To Know

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Visitors Climbing Onto Shelves At New Delhi World Book Fair In Scramble For Free Books; Netizens Slam Disorder

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

BRMGSU Leads Human Rights & Social Security Meet for Unorganised Workers

Good News For Team India As Star Batter Inches Closer To Full Fitness; Check All Details

UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

Wynn Boulevard Will Link the UAE’s Mega Casino Project to Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Budget 2026: What Is In It For The Public And Taxpayers? A Quiet Push to Strengthen Incomes

Lab-Grown Diamond vs Real Ones – India’s New Diamond Rule Defines What Can And Can’t Be Called A Diamond

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

‘Great Stupidity’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Attack On NATO Ally UK Over Decision To Hand Over Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius- What’s The Deal?

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’
Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’
Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’
Will Jana Nayagan’s Release Continue To Be On Hold Amid Vijay’s Karur Stampede Case? Madras High Court Says Makers ‘Can’t Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment’

QUICK LINKS