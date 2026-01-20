LIVE TV
Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

A 14-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar narrowly escaped severe injuries after a rejected suitor allegedly threw acid at her while she was on her way to school.

Rajasthan acid attack (PHOTO: X)
Rajasthan acid attack (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 20, 2026 14:49:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

A 14-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, barely escaped serious injury after someone threw acid at her. It happened because she’d turned down a stranger who tried to talk to her and told him off.

That didn’t sit well with him, so he lashed out. Police have now arrested the attacker, 19-year-old Omprakash, known as Jani, after chasing him for three days.

14-Year-Old Girl Targeted After Rejecting Advances

Turns out, Omprakash first saw the girl at a wedding where he was working as a photographer. After that, he tried reaching out to her, but she wasn’t interested and made it clear. He took it personally, felt insulted and decided to get back at her.

On the day of the attack, the girl was just walking to school through Subhash Park when Omprakash rode up on his motorcycle and hurled a bottle of acid at her. She ended up with burns on her clothes and a finger, but thankfully, nothing worse.

Omprakash didn’t just act on impulse; he planned it. He covered his face with a cloth and helmet, and even hid his bike’s number plate so nobody could ID him. Police say he was angry because his advances had been rejected.

Acid Attack in Sri Ganganagar: Caught on CCTV

The whole thing was caught on CCTV, but because he disguised himself, figuring out who he was took some work. Officers pored over video footage and gathered tips from people in the area. The local police chief even offered a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

On Monday, police finally caught Omprakash. They paraded him through the market as a warning to others, making it clear there are real consequences for these kinds of attacks.

The investigation’s still going, as authorities dig into every detail and decide what charges to file next. Quick police action and people in the community stepping up meant things didn’t get worse. 

This whole episode just shows how urgent it is to tackle acid attacks in India, and how much difference quick intervention, CCTV cameras, and a watchful public can make.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Woman Behind Viral Bus Video Alleging Harassment By 40-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Died by Suicide

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: acid attacklatest crime newslatest viral newsrajasthan

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

QUICK LINKS