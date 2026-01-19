LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Woman Behind Viral Bus Video Alleging Harassment By 40-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Died by Suicide

Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Woman Behind Viral Bus Video Alleging Harassment By 40-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Died by Suicide

Kerala woman Shimjitha Mustafa sparked nationwide debate after posting a viral bus video accusing co-passenger Sanoop of harassment. The man faced intense online backlash and later died by suicide, raising serious concerns over social media trials, accountability, and unverified accusations.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 19, 2026 22:41:43 IST

In today’s world of quick social media justice, the situation of Shimjitha Mustafa is an example of the dark side of unverified claims and their good side at the same time. Shimjitha, who lived in Kerala, became a subject of discussion all over the country when she made a character with a fellow traveler on a KSRTC bus, recording, and sending it out at once.

She was accusing the man, who later became known as 44-year-old Sanoop, of doing and saying inappropriate things and bothering her.

The video went viral and the man’s public trial and conviction happened through social networks before any police investigation even started. Nevertheless, the story took a horrible turn when Sanoop, who was already suffering from the negative social image and the “cyber trial,” decided to take his life.

Viral Accusation Consequences

The speed at which the viral accusation went no longer through the traditional legal channels was the main reason behind this tragedy. Shimjitha’s making a video of the encounter was for instant safety and public accountability, which is a common trend in today’s digital activism.

Although her actions were initially considered an act of heroism against harassment by many, the resulting impact later proved online narratives to be very delicate.

The involved man, a father and a worker, was caught up in a digital inferno. Subsequent investigations pointed to inconsistencies in the narrative, which dramatically changed public opinion. The incident demonstrates that even a single digital upload can ruin a person’s reputation and mental health in just a few hours.

Social Media Accountability

This situation has triggered a much-needed discussion about the responsibility of social media platforms and the morality of shaming videos.

Even though the victims should be heard, the Shimjitha Mustafa incident reveals the risk of the internet playing the role of judge, jury, and executioner. Legal professionals and activists are telling the story of this case now as the case for enforcing harsher rules for those who share identifying pictures or videos without any proof.

It is a sad reminder that although technology can help, it can also be a cause of permanent harm if not handled carefully or if the context is not taken into account.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:41 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Kerala bus video caseKSRTC bus incidentSanoop suicideShimjitha Mustafaviral harassment allegation

