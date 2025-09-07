LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 7, 2025 10:14:07 IST

Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, hosted a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach post the celebrations of the Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday.

Amruta Fadnavis hosted the beach clean-up drive from her foundation, Divyaj Foundation, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It was also attended by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

In the visuals, Akshay Kumar was seen cleaning the Juhu beach by putting huge flower garlands in a bag along with other junk, including bottles, dirty clothes and others.

The BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also participated in the clean-up drive on Sunday.

Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While talking to the ANI, Amruta Fadnavis said, “We have organised a beach cleanup at Juhu Beach today. We are very pleased with the participation of people from all walks of life in this clean-up drive. A lot of organisations helped us, including BMC, in this initiative because it is our responsibility to keep the beaches clean. As celebrating festivals is our right, so is the cleanup. “

Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While sending a message to the youth, Amruta said, “I just want to tell the youth that there is only one earth. Its growth and nourishment is our responsiblity and no alien will come down to do it for us. We have to do it by ourselves.”

Devendra Fadnavis’ daughter Divija Fadnavis also participated in the cleanup drive. While narrating her experience, Divija called for the eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

“I felt really good that I got the permission to come and clean our beautiful beach. I saw that there are small pieces of plaster of Paris left from the idol of Lord Ganesha. I was very sad to see this. That’s why I want to say, please take an eco-friendly Ganesh as our Lord should not be insulted like this,” said Divija while talking to ANI.

Akshay Kumar participates in clean-up drive organised by Amruta Fadnavis post Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The cleanup drive was organised after the Lord Ganesh idol visarjan on Saturday.

The 10-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27. The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on the 10th day, which is marked by vibrant processions, music, prayers, and other celebrations. Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand celebration. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

akshay kumar amruta-fadnavis clean-up Devendra Fadnavis Ganesh Chaturthi

