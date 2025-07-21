Alia Bhatt Can’t Stop ‘Twirling’ During Her Vacation With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor In London- See Video!

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has ignited Instagram with her latest reel, whirling through London’s chic hotspots with husband Ranbir Kapoor by her side. “Twirl girl” has been captioned throughout the clip, posted on July 21, 2025, leaving fans swooning and making guesses at her glitzy life. With this whirlwind of 12 seconds of romance and glamour, the clip has become viral with millions of views and unlimited love and compliments in the comment section.







Alia Bhatt And Ranbir: A Whirlwind of Romance

The reel sees Alia spinning around in all manner of getups, a warm sweater, a fresh crisp white T-shirt, a sleek tube top, and even Ranbir’s signature cap ,each look carefully planned out to merge down-home cuteness with upper style.

Filmed in upscale London spots, including the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, the video is also an advertisement plug of the hotel, mixing personal and corporate taste with ease. The social media platform was awash as fans flooded the comment box with their over-the-top compliments, with one referring to it, “The cutest 12 seconds ever! Another user tagged Alia and Ranbir “Bollywood’s power couple.”

Social Media Buzz and Fan Theories

The internet is abuzz with the response, from heart-eyes emojis to fan speculations that Alia’s gorgeous face is the direction of new professional or personal milestones. Some are speculating the reel is promotional for an upcoming project as Alia has followed promotions with personal updates before too, including her 2022 promotion in Brahmastra.

Alia’s Instagram page is a study in strategy, from her pregnancy announcement in 2022 to her National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she uses social media to connect deeply with fans and maintain control of her own story. With Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline, Alia’s twirl reel ensures she’s Bollywood’s queen, both on and off screen.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Produced Difficult Daughters Joins BIFF 2025 Asian Project Market Line-Up- Details Inside!