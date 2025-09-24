Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight

Alia Bhatt at the Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s Global Brand Ambassador was one bold look from the Maison’s La Famiglia collection. The styling was unveiled at the screening of Gucci’s short film, The Tiger. She wore an oversized, black coat with dramatic fur, with a chain strap of gold cinching her sashaying waist and a nude satin mini dress, then sheer stockings emblazoned with Gucci’s monogram.

The change signals a significant move away from Alia’s usually understated aesthetic, lacing toward more edgy Gothic sensibilities in perfect alignment with Demna’s new creative direction at Gucci.It was these dramatic gowns and modern sensual aesthetics that grabbed eyeballs on-the-spot when the news about her being a global fashion icon began to disseminate.

The Couture & The Controversy: Decoding Alia’s Gucci Glam

Alia’s outfit was a statement rather than just clothes. The La Famiglia collection is a limited-run capsule distributed in only ten boutiques worldwide and is a manifesto for the new, unapologetic era of Gucci. It’s a return to celebrity-brand extravagance and theatricality. Bhatt’s smoky eyes, contrasted with the pin-straight, middle-parted hair, fully complemented her ensemble and ensured her place among an illustrious guest list of Jin from BTS and Kendall Jenner. Controversy, however, was not far from her look.

BEST DRESSED STARS AT GUCCI'S 'THE TIGER' PREMIERE IN MILAN 🇮🇹🔥 Alia Bhatt you keep giving sleepless nights to haters and let's be specific 3 FANDOMS whose fav COULD NEVER BE LIKE YOU CUZ ONE DECADE OLDER AND STILL THEY WANT TO COMPARE THEM TO YOU. 💅🏻 [Grazia Singapore 🇸🇬]







alia bhatt slaying in gucci!! no bun is W already 😭🔥







Social Media was abuzz with differing opinions, with some praising her uniqueness in going bold with her look and others feeling it overwhelmed her petite frame. The look saw its comparisons with a similar interpretation donned by other celebrities, setting discussions blazing as to her personal style. Nonetheless, it generated a great deal of buzz, even in the face of criticism, thus proving that polarizing looks are the greatest fashion moments.

Fan Reactions: A Collision of Worlds

Going absolutely viral on the internet, hers was not about fashion alone but also a moment that got captured on-stage with BTS’ Jin who was also present at the said event. While fashion critics had their opinion, it was this instantaneous celebrity interaction that really enchanted the public at large.

there is a slay and then there is alia bhatt at the gucci show in milan serving cvnt







This showed Alia’s increasing international star power, along with the huge influence of Gucci to draw various icons on one platform. Public reactions show that these fashion events are no longer just about clothes, but about the cultural conversations they ignite, making moments like these memorable for years to come.

