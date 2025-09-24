LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci's La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight

Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight

Alia Bhatt wowed at Milan Fashion Week in Gucci’s exclusive La Famiglia collection. Her bold, gothic-inspired look, paired with dramatic styling, stole the spotlight, sparking fashion conversations and cementing her status as a global style icon.

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection at Milan Fashion Week (PC: X)
Alia Bhatt Stuns in Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection at Milan Fashion Week (PC: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 15:18:51 IST

Alia Bhatt at the Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s Global Brand Ambassador was one bold look from the Maison’s La Famiglia collection. The styling was unveiled at the screening of Gucci’s short film, The Tiger. She wore an oversized, black coat with dramatic fur, with a chain strap of gold cinching her sashaying waist and a nude satin mini dress, then sheer stockings emblazoned with Gucci’s monogram.

The change signals a significant move away from Alia’s usually understated aesthetic, lacing toward more edgy Gothic sensibilities in perfect alignment with Demna’s new creative direction at Gucci.It was these dramatic gowns and modern sensual aesthetics that grabbed eyeballs on-the-spot when the news about her being a global fashion icon began to disseminate.

The Couture & The Controversy: Decoding Alia’s Gucci Glam

Alia’s outfit was a statement rather than just clothes. The La Famiglia collection is a limited-run capsule distributed in only ten boutiques worldwide and is a manifesto for the new, unapologetic era of Gucci. It’s a return to celebrity-brand extravagance and theatricality. Bhatt’s smoky eyes, contrasted with the pin-straight, middle-parted hair, fully complemented her ensemble and ensured her place among an illustrious guest list of Jin from BTS and Kendall Jenner. Controversy, however, was not far from her look.





Social Media was abuzz with differing opinions, with some praising her uniqueness in going bold with her look and others feeling it overwhelmed her petite frame. The look saw its comparisons with a similar interpretation donned by other celebrities, setting discussions blazing as to her personal style. Nonetheless, it generated a great deal of buzz, even in the face of criticism, thus proving that polarizing looks are the greatest fashion moments.

Fan Reactions: A Collision of Worlds

Going absolutely viral on the internet, hers was not about fashion alone but also a moment that got captured on-stage with BTS’ Jin who was also present at the said event. While fashion critics had their opinion, it was this instantaneous celebrity interaction that really enchanted the public at large.



This showed Alia’s increasing international star power, along with the huge influence of Gucci to draw various icons on one platform. Public reactions show that these fashion events are no longer just about clothes, but about the cultural conversations they ignite, making moments like these memorable for years to come.

alia bhatt, Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, Gucci La Famiglia, Milan Fashion Week

QUICK LINKS