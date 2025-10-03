Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor? Director Shashank Khaitan Reveals Who Was First Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Director Shashank Khaitan himself has put to rest the rumours regarding casting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor held under suspicion, since its release speculated that if the film was actually pitched as a third part to the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, Alia Bhatt, the protagonist of the previous two would have been the first-choice actor offered the role of Tulsi Kumari and not Janhvi Kapoor. Khaitan, however, did that in a recent interview, clarifying all ambiguities. He stated very clearly that Alia Bhatt was never offered the film.

The Script’s Original Intent

The director has maintained that this script was always written and conceived as a standalone film-Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari- and insisted that this was not an attempt to turn any further into the much-loved ‘Dulhania’ world. This clears the air of any speculation about whether this film was a legacy transfer from Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor.

Alia’s Packed Schedule

Shashank Khaitan expounded on the real practical reasons why Alia Bhatt was not considered for that role. And he was aware that this actress had professional commitments that occupied her for the next two to three years. He, Dhawan, and even Karan Johar had their set of talks on a possible Dulhania 3, but Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari never figured in such discussions.

The director also expressed confidence in Janhvi Kapoor, stating that she is an improving actor since her debut in Dhadak and it will be interesting to note the great potential, he sees for her as a comic and commercial talent, which he was keen to explore in the film. It re-confirms to the current casting that it was per the script and the available talent and not a Plan B.

